Why You Won't See [Spoiler] On Law & Order: SVU Anymore

Some sad 'Law & Order: SVU' news: You won't see an integral member of Sgt. Amanda Rollins' family on screen anymore, series star Kelli Giddish tells TVLine.

Rollins' dog, Frannie — who was Giddish's real-life dog, Frannie — died in June. "Lost my girl yesterday," Giddish wrote on Instagram at the time. "She's been by my side every step for nearly 15 years. Wise, warm, gentle but our family's fierce protector. My protector and confidante. I don't really have the words to say everything that she meant to me. So much love in my heart and hers. We found each other, and that's what I'm beyond thankful for."

While Giddish says she isn't sure exactly how the long-running procedural will handle Frannie's absence, she has an idea for a fitting tribute: She would like a photo of the pup to have a place of honor on Rollins' desk at the station, now that — as of this week's episode — the sergeant is newly reinstalled as a full-time Special Victims Unit officer. (Read a recap.)

"I think there's going to be a picture of her that surfaces," Giddish says, chuckling. "I'm like, 'I know Rollins had three kids, but can we put a picture of Franny up on the desk?'"

Rollins' return to the squad took place in the final moments of Thursday's hour, after she and Capt. Benson discussed how Tynan had completely overhauled the Intelligence Unit (and not for the better). Liv told her former co-worker that there'd always be a place for her in SVU. And after a little thinking, Rollins decided to come back and work with her old squad.

Will you miss Frannie? Let us know — and leave your condolences — in the comments.