Law & Order: SVU's Rollins Returns To The Squad! Kelli Giddish Details Her Homecoming
Kelli Giddish has been back as a Law & Order: SVU series regular since the start of this season, but this week's episode marks a major step for her character: Sgt. Amanda Rollins officially is once more a full-time part of Capt. Olivia Benson's unit.
The big change comes at the end of the hour, as Rollins visits her old boss at the precinct. We learn that Chief Tynan overhauled the Intelligence Bureau "beyond recognition," making Rollins itch for something new to do. Liv lets her know that there's always a spot for her at SVU, but both women are uneasy about how Tynan seems to have orchestrated the move. Still, Amanda does want a new gig, and Liv could use someone to fill Det. Velasco's recently vacated spot.
And just like that, it's done. "See you in the morning, boss," Rollins says as she leaves for the day.
'The Kinship That I Feel for Everyone'
"I loved how easy the scene was, because that's kind of how easy it was in real life," Giddish tells me when we chat Thursday afternoon. She gave birth to her third child, a son named Oldie, in 2023; now that he's 2 years old and in school for part of every day, she says, she's able to "go back and have fun with my other family, too, on set."
She continues: "I have laughed so hard in the last couple of months, just reminded of the — such a crazy word — the kinship that I feel for everyone there."
Rollins' reintroduction into the squad room will allow for more opportunities to see Giddish and Mariska Hargitay share scenes, as well as for SVU's current females to kick a little butt. "The Benson-and-Rollins relationship is so important to me and Mariska, personally, but also to the fans," Giddish says. "To see the pictures that are showing up online of me and her and Aimé Donna Kelly [who plays Capt. Curry], it's just these three strong women. We're all very different. And we all come together and make this awesome trio — and [showrunner] Michele [Fazekas] is at the head of that... I'm really grateful."
'She's Taken It as Her Job, to Be Benson's Eyes'
Longtime viewers will recall that Rollins is one of the few people in whom Benson confides. (Remember that hotel room hangout with the boxed wine and the frank talk about Stabler? Because I DO. "We both loved doing that scene!" Giddish says when it comes up in conversation.) Giddish says she's been part of "discussions" about what the two women's friendship will look like as the season progresses. "It's going to be, I think, an integral part of this upcoming season," she previews.
Now that Rollins has agreed to come back to the precinct, she'll have to adjust to working with a new set of colleagues — including newbie Det. Jake Griffin, who may or may not be a One Police Plaza mole. Little does Griff know, Rollins' got her eye on him.
"She's passing judgment on him 24/7. Sometimes she gives him the benefit of the doubt, and sometimes she doesn't," Giddish previews. "She's taken it on as her job, to be Benson's eyes on that, and she takes that very seriously."
Given Benson's repeated decision to stay in the field at SVU as long as possible, I wonder if Giddish thinks that Rollins sees the job the same way. "Well, that's interesting," she says slowly. "She probably thinks of it like I do: 'Well, it's working right now. Let's do it.'" She laughs. "She's kind of a day-at-a-time."
Elsewhere in the Episode...
Meanwhile, this also happened in this week's "SVU":
* The Case of the Week involves a high school girl whose classmates use AI to create fake nude photos of her in inappropriate situations with one of her teachers. Ultimately, Liv asks Carisi and Price to file criminal charges against the AI company that allows the tech to be used that way. It's a big swing, and Baxter tells his assistant district attorneys that it's likely going to fail, but they manage to get a jury to find the AI company's owner guilty on both counts. Unfortunately, though, the judge immediately sets the verdict aside. "I don't disagree with your intent in this case," he tells Carisi and a crestfallen Jones. "But if you wish to change the laws, you will need to go to Albany, not my courtroom." Carisi tells Jones that "big swings don't always make it out of the park" and consoles her with the certainty that the AI company soon will be drowning in civil litigation that likely will put it out of business.
* Earlier, while Liv and the gang are gathered at the precinct to talk about AI's potential nefarious uses, Carisi brings up the similar case we just saw a few episodes ago in Law & Order. Which is good! And then Griff walks them through how easy it is to create an explicit photo, which is... not as good. The glue part, in particular. (Ick.)
* Bruno has used ChatGPT for therapy, a confession that earns him winces, groans and referrals of actual human therapists from his co-workers.
Now it's your turn. What did you think of the episode? What do you hope to see Rollins do now that she's back at SVU?