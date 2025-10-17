Law & Order: SVU's Rollins Returns To The Squad! Kelli Giddish Details Her Homecoming

Longtime viewers will recall that Rollins is one of the few people in whom Benson confides. (Remember that hotel room hangout with the boxed wine and the frank talk about Stabler? Because I DO. "We both loved doing that scene!" Giddish says when it comes up in conversation.) Giddish says she's been part of "discussions" about what the two women's friendship will look like as the season progresses. "It's going to be, I think, an integral part of this upcoming season," she previews.

Now that Rollins has agreed to come back to the precinct, she'll have to adjust to working with a new set of colleagues — including newbie Det. Jake Griffin, who may or may not be a One Police Plaza mole. Little does Griff know, Rollins' got her eye on him.

"She's passing judgment on him 24/7. Sometimes she gives him the benefit of the doubt, and sometimes she doesn't," Giddish previews. "She's taken it on as her job, to be Benson's eyes on that, and she takes that very seriously."

Given Benson's repeated decision to stay in the field at SVU as long as possible, I wonder if Giddish thinks that Rollins sees the job the same way. "Well, that's interesting," she says slowly. "She probably thinks of it like I do: 'Well, it's working right now. Let's do it.'" She laughs. "She's kind of a day-at-a-time."