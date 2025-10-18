What To Watch This Week: 30+ Premieres, Finales And More

To help you navigate the best of broadcast, cable and streaming, TVLine offers curated daily, weekly and monthly What to Watch columns, along with an overview of every new TV show premiering in 2025.

This week, you'll find eight series premieres (including "Hal & Harper," "Harlan Coben's Lazarus" and "The Road"), six returning shows (including "The Kardashians," "Nobody Wants This" and "Tracker") and seven finales (including "Gen V," "NCIS: Tony & Ziva" and "Task").

SUNDAY, OCT. 19

📺 "Hal & Harper" (Mubi, two-episode premiere)

Codependent siblings (played by series creator Cooper Raiff and Lili Reinhart) face big life changes; Mark Ruffalo co-stars.

📺 8 pm "Tracker" Season 3 (CBS, next day on Paramount+)

📺 9 pm "The Road" (CBS, next day on Paramount+)

A group of emerging musicians open for Keith Urban at music venues across America, competing to win over local fan bases, secure a spot in the next city and remain on the tour.

📺 9 pm "Task" limited series finale (HBO)

📺 9 pm "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" Season 3 finale (AMC)

🎄 8 pm "A Christmas Angel Match" (Hallmark Channel movie)

Christmas angels (Meghan Ory and Benjamin Ayres) find love while working together on Earth.

TUESDAY, OCT. 21

🏀 7:30 pm Coast 2 Coast Tuesday (NBC)

Weekly NBA doubleheaders, with different games airing in East/Central and Pacific/Mountain time zones.

📺 9 pm "Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition" (Bravo)

Angie Katsanevas (Salt Lake City), Emily Simpson (Orange County) and Melissa Gorga (New Jersey) slip out of their stilettos and find out what it's like to step into real wives' shoes.

🎥 "Who Killed the Montreal Expos?" (Netflix documentary)

An investigation into the downfall of the Montreal Expos, Canada's first Major League Baseball team — and who was ultimately responsible.

🎥 9 pm "Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud" (HBO documentary short)

After Renaud becomes the first American journalist to die while reporting on the war in Ukraine, his brother recovers his body and his final recordings, and brings them back to their childhood home in Arkansas.

🤣 "Michelle Wolf: The Well" (Netflix comedy special)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 22

📺 "Gen V" Season 2 finale (Prime Video)

📺 "Harlan Coben's Lazarus" (Prime Video, six-episode binge)

A man (Sam Claflin) returns home after his father's suicide and is drawn into disturbing experiences and a string of cold cases tied to his sister's long-unsolved death.

📺 "Love Is Blind" Season 9 finale (Netflix)

📺 "Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia" (Netflix, three-episode binge)

A brutal mob war between John Stanfa and Joey Merlino plunges '90s Philadelphia into chaos and bloodshed.

📺 "Riot Women" (BritBox, two-episode premiere)

Five menopausal women — played by Joanna Scanlan, Rosalie Craig, Tamsin Greig, Lorraine Ashbourne and Amelia Bullmore — form a punk rock band to take part in a local talent contest.

🎥 "The Hand That Rocks the Cradle" (Hulu movie)

Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays an upscale suburban mom who brings a new nanny (Maika Monroe) into her home, only to discover she is not the person she claims to be.

THURSDAY, OCT. 23

📺 "Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake" Season 2 (Prime Video)

📺 "Allen Iv3rson" (Prime Video, three-episode binge)

The docuseries chronicles the NBA legend's ascent to become of the most tenacious and exhilarating basketball players of all time.

📺 "Carl Weber's The Family Business" Season 6 (BET+, two-episode premiere)

📺 "The Kardashians" Season 7 (Hulu)

📺 "Married at First Sight" Season 19 (Peacock, four-episode premiere)

📺 "NCIS: Tony & Ziva" Season 1 finale (Paramount+)

📺 "Nobody Wants This" Season 2 (Netflix, 10-episode binge)

FRIDAY, OCT. 24

📺 "Invasion" Season 3 finale (Apple TV+)

📺 "LEGO Disney Frozen: Operation Puffins" (Disney+ special)

As Anna and Elsa struggle to break free of the bounds of tradition, the Duke of Weselton has other plans for their beloved home — alongside a flock of menacing puffins.

🏀 7:30 pm NBA on Prime begins (Prime Video)

⚾️ 8 pm MLB World Series Game 1 (Fox)

📺 8 pm "Sheriff Country" Episode 2/time slot premiere (CBS, next day on Paramount+)

📺 9 pm "Fire Country" Episode 2/time slot premiere (CBS, next day on Paramount+)

📺 9 pm "The Couple Next Door" Season 2 finale (Starz)

📺 10 pm "Everything On the Menu With Braun Strowman" (USA Network, two-episode premiere)

The WWE legend swaps body slams for bite-sized adventures at some of America's favorite local eateries.

🎥 "House of Dynamite" (Netflix movie)

When a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States, a race begins to determine who is responsible and how to respond; Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson star.

🎥 "Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost" (Apple TV+ documentary)

Ben Stiller tells the story of his parents — comedy icons Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara — exploring their impact on popular culture and at home, where the lines between family and art often blurred.

🎥 "Weapons" (HBO Max)

🤣 "Leslie Jones: Life Part 2" (Peacock comedy special)

SATURDAY, OCT. 25

🎄 8 pm "Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper!" (Hallmark Channel movie)

A weatherman (Robert Buckley) finds love with his former classmate (Kimberley Sustad) when he returns home for Christmas.

🎄 8 pm "Once Upon a Christmas Crown" (Great American Family movie)

A princess (Ellise Roth) escapes to a New England town, where a baking contest — and an unexpected romance (Callum Buckley) — show her that love may be life's true crowning achievement.

