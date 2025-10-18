Law & Order: SVU's Kelli Giddish Reveals The 'Rollisi'-Related Line She Asked To Change

Assistant District Attorney Dominick "Sonny" Carisi has no greater defender than the actress who plays his wife.

When TVLine recently caught up with Kelli Giddish after her full-time return to "Law & Order: SVU," we pointed out that Season 27 so far hadn't shown us much on-screen interaction between married public servants Carisi (played by Peter Scanavino) and Giddish's Sgt. Amanda Rollins.

"The format of the show is law and order, so you get to see all the police work first off," Giddish reminded us, adding that Rollins and Curry would partner up a bit over the coming episodes. "Of course, Carisi comes into the squad room, so you get to see little interactions [between them] like that," she added.

(If you're a "Rollisi" fan, we get it: Fleeting workplace exchanges between the partners-turned-husband-and-wife likely are not enough to satsify. But hold on: We've got you.)

Giddish related how the day before, she'd shot a scene in which Mariska Hargitay's Capt. Olivia Benson pulls Rollins aside. "Benson is like, 'Your husband's gold, you know? He did this and that, and now he was able to get this.' And my line was, 'If he could only unload a dishwasher.'"