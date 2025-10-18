Law & Order: SVU's Kelli Giddish Reveals The 'Rollisi'-Related Line She Asked To Change
Assistant District Attorney Dominick "Sonny" Carisi has no greater defender than the actress who plays his wife.
When TVLine recently caught up with Kelli Giddish after her full-time return to "Law & Order: SVU," we pointed out that Season 27 so far hadn't shown us much on-screen interaction between married public servants Carisi (played by Peter Scanavino) and Giddish's Sgt. Amanda Rollins.
"The format of the show is law and order, so you get to see all the police work first off," Giddish reminded us, adding that Rollins and Curry would partner up a bit over the coming episodes. "Of course, Carisi comes into the squad room, so you get to see little interactions [between them] like that," she added.
(If you're a "Rollisi" fan, we get it: Fleeting workplace exchanges between the partners-turned-husband-and-wife likely are not enough to satsify. But hold on: We've got you.)
Giddish related how the day before, she'd shot a scene in which Mariska Hargitay's Capt. Olivia Benson pulls Rollins aside. "Benson is like, 'Your husband's gold, you know? He did this and that, and now he was able to get this.' And my line was, 'If he could only unload a dishwasher.'"
'They Really Appreciate Each Other'
The jab, goodnatured as it was, didn't sit right with Giddish. "I was like, 'Can we change that to 'And he even knows how to load a dishwasher!'?'" she recalled, laughing. "She's just putting it into a positive light, because that's where I feel like we are right now. They really appreciate each other. They respect each other. They're gonna disagree with each other. They're gonna give each other s–t — just like a stable, supportive relationship will."
She credited her long relationship with Scanavino for Rollins and Carisi's ease on screen. "It's really rooted in our mutual respect for each other off screen, the easy chemistry we have as friends and as husband and wife on the show.
She previewed: "There's moments that we create and that are written that I think the audience is really gonna take enjoyment out of."
Are you looking forward to more 'Rollisi' scenes this season? Let us know in the comments!