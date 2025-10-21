The Voice Battles Recap: Snoop Dogg Steals A Team Niall Favorite In Part 3

Niall Horan's loss was Snoop Dogg's gain on Monday's episode of "The Voice," which marked the third night of Season 28 Battles.

The coaches clashed at the end of the two-hour broadcast, with Snoop claiming singer Carolina Rodriguez for his own team after she lost her battle against fellow Team Niall songstress Kirbi. Host Carson Daly could barely finish his sentence, announcing that Carolina was available to steal, before Snoop slammed his hand down on his buzzer.

To his credit, there were no hard feelings here. Niall responded to Snoop's steal with a dramatic double fist raise, followed by a hug for Carolina's new coach. "I'm so happy that Snoop used his one and only steal on my Carolina Rodriguez," the One Directioner said. "I did not want her to leave this competition."

"My steal had that whip appeal, something you had to feel," Snoop added. "The thing I love about Carolina the most was her growth from hearing her on the Blinds to now. She sounded 20 times different."

Carolina ended the night on a high note, but the same couldn't be said for a handful of unlucky singers who reached the end of their "Voice" journeys tonight. Read on for a full breakdown of Monday's results, including our own gradings. When you're finished, vote for your favorite contestant and drop a comment with your full review of the night's performances.