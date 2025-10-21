The Voice Battles Recap: Snoop Dogg Steals A Team Niall Favorite In Part 3
Niall Horan's loss was Snoop Dogg's gain on Monday's episode of "The Voice," which marked the third night of Season 28 Battles.
The coaches clashed at the end of the two-hour broadcast, with Snoop claiming singer Carolina Rodriguez for his own team after she lost her battle against fellow Team Niall songstress Kirbi. Host Carson Daly could barely finish his sentence, announcing that Carolina was available to steal, before Snoop slammed his hand down on his buzzer.
To his credit, there were no hard feelings here. Niall responded to Snoop's steal with a dramatic double fist raise, followed by a hug for Carolina's new coach. "I'm so happy that Snoop used his one and only steal on my Carolina Rodriguez," the One Directioner said. "I did not want her to leave this competition."
"My steal had that whip appeal, something you had to feel," Snoop added. "The thing I love about Carolina the most was her growth from hearing her on the Blinds to now. She sounded 20 times different."
Carolina ended the night on a high note, but the same couldn't be said for a handful of unlucky singers who reached the end of their "Voice" journeys tonight. Read on for a full breakdown of Monday's results, including our own gradings. When you're finished, vote for your favorite contestant and drop a comment with your full review of the night's performances.
Team Snoop: Makenzie Phipps vs. Lauren Anderson (Before He Cheats)
Monday's episode kicked off with one of the night's closest battles, a slightly bluesier take on Carrie Underwood's anthem to fruity drinks and slashed tires. Both singers brought the requisite fire for such a song, but Makenzie's performance was more like a book of matches, whereas Lauren was a full-on flamethrower. There were times when we thought Lauren did a little too much and got kind of lost in the sauce, but hey, she showed the coaches everything she had to work with. And it paid off.
WINNER: Lauren Anderson (A)
ELIMINATED: Makenzie Phipps (A-)
Team Bublé: Aarik Duncan vs. Max Chambers (Just the Two of Us)
Aarik got the party started with some smooth, laid-back vocals — exactly what you'd expect from a standard rendition of this song — but the fun didn't really kick in until Max got his turn in the spotlight. Even in his most impressive moments, there was such an ease to his performance, whether he was crushing a high note or delivering one of several sick runs. The joy in his voice was infectious, and not only did that win him this battle, but it made us want to see more of him.
WINNER: Max Chambers (A-)
ELIMINATED: Aarik Duncan (B+)
Team Niall: Ava Nat vs. Aiden Ross (What a Time)
This one was a toughie. Ava and Aiden went into this performance specifically wanting it to sound more like a duet and less like a battle, a point on which they definitely succeeded. Their voices blended beautifully together, and some of those soaring harmonies were simply perfection. He edged her out with some interesting choices, not to mention that gorgeous falsetto, but it was still a very close race — which is why it didn't surprise us that Niall opted to keep both singers on his team, nor were we shocked when Snoop tried to steal her for his own.
WINNER: Aiden Ross (A)
SAVED BY NIALL: Ava Nat (A-)
Team Reba: Leyton Robinson vs. Manny Costello (Think I'm in Love With You)
First of all, holy chemistry! Not only did Leyton and Manny's voices blend perfectly, but there was some major electricity between them as they worked together to bring this love ballad to the stage. She brought more of a Miranda Lambert quality to the performance, taking charge with confident runs and effortless high notes. He was all attitude, alternating between a sweet country cry and an all-out growl. It was a close race, one we would have handed to Manny... but his coach had other ideas.
WINNER: Leyton Robinson (A)
ELIMINATED: Manny Costello (A)
Team Reba: Vinya Chhabra vs. Conrad Khalil (It Takes Two)
Monday's episode blew past this particular battle — the song title felt more like the number of seconds these singers were actually on screen — but we got a taste of what Vinya and Conrad brought to the Marvin Gaye/Kim Weston duet, and we liked what we heard from both. Reba heard a lot more than we did, and from what she heard, this was Conrad's win.
WINNER: Conrad Khalil (A)
ELIMINATED: Vinya Chhabra (A-)
Team Snoop: Emmanuel Rey vs. Mindy Miller (Angel From Montgomery)
When this battle began, it felt like Emmanuel and Mindy were taking completely different approaches to the country classic. While Emmanuel almost felt like he was singing us a lullaby, Mindy was using her voice to wake us up — and she did. Her personality shone through so clearly in her performance, commanding her time on stage like she wrote the song herself. Emmanuel definitely became more comfortable as the song progressed, finding new ways to insert a little stank whenever possible, but Mindy claimed her victory in this one early on. That said, they also gave us a few simple-but-effective moments of harmony that we could have basked in all day.
WINNER: Mindy Miller (A-)
ELIMINATED: Emmanuel Rey (B+)
Team Niall: Carolina Rodriguez vs. Kirbi (You Say)
This Lauren Daigle song was the perfect vehicle to show off Carolina's big voice, which she did right out the gate, but this battle turned out to be a case of less is more. Even when she wasn't screaming to the rooftops, Kirbi put so much more emotion and so much of herself in this performance, and we found ourselves eagerly awaiting her next turn at the mic. Niall felt the same, giving Kirbi the win, but Snoop saw serious potential in Carolina, securing her for his own team with a successful steal.
WINNER: Kirbi (A-)
STOLEN BY SNOOP: Carolina Rodriguez (B)