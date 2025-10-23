Sophia Bush Returns To Grey's Anatomy — Watch Cass' Awkward Reunion With Teddy (Exclusive)

Diagnosis: awkward! Sophia Bush returns to "Grey's Anatomy" on Thursday (ABC, 10/9c), and TVLine has your exclusive first look at Cass' uncomfortable elevator reunion with Teddy.

These two women sharing a confined space would be awkward enough, considering everything they went through last season. As you may recall, Teddy and Cass enjoyed a brief fling while they were both in open marriages, but Teddy's guilt and mixed signals ultimately led to a messy parting of ways.

But this encounter is particularly awkward, mostly because Teddy has to pretend like she and Owen are still together. In fact, Teddy is so visibly flustered by Cass' presence that she fails to properly introduce her to Jo, who gets a front row seat to the reunion.

Watch Cass and Teddy's full, flirty (and did we mention awkward?) encounter below:

When TVLine spoke with "Grey's Anatomy" showrunner Meg Marinis ahead of Season 22, she said it was a "very logical leap" to imagine that almost-lovers Cass and Teddy would want to pick up where they left off. "We'd love to have her back," Marinis said. And just like that, the prophecy has been fulfilled.

Speaking on Cass' initial debut on the show, Marinis says, "Sophia's an electric person. She brings a lot of energy [to the scene]. And the character that we crafted for her has kind of the same effect. No matter if she's interacting with people on a professional level or a personal level. I feel like people are drawn to her."

Are you excited for Round 2 with Teddy and Cass? Hit PLAY on the video above to watch TVLine's exclusive sneak peek, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the pairing below.