9-1-1's Space Odyssey Is Ending, But Will Everyone Survive The Voyage? (Exclusive First Look)

Time is running out for Hen and Athena. Specifically, the newly minted astronauts have exactly one hour and six minutes of oxygen remaining in Thursday's conclusion to the "9-1-1" Season 9 premiere (ABC, 8/7c) — and TVLine has your exclusive first look at their fight for survival.

Last week's episode ended with the spacecraft catching fire, and wouldn't you know it, the ship's fire suppression system is on the fritz. We don't know exactly how she does it (yet), but as revealed in the clip below, Athena does something drastic to solve that particular problem.

"Why did you have to do that?" Tripp's panicked fiancée Tricia (June Diane Raphael) asks Athena, to which Hen sharply replies, "We would have burned to death if she hadn't!"

But Athena isn't too concerned. After all, this is the same woman who survived a sunken cruise ship, landed an airplane on a Los Angeles freeway and buried her beloved husband all in the span of a few years. Could anything scare her at this point?

In fact, Athena is confident that their maiden voyage into space will end happily — and she's placing all of her trust in one very specific woman on the ground. Watch the clip below:

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Thursday's conclusion to the "9-1-1" premiere, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Are you over the moon for this space storyline, or is it too out-of-this-world for you? And what are your hopes for the rest of Season 9?