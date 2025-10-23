Dark Winds Season 4 Sets February Premiere Date At AMC — Watch Teaser

This February's forecast will now feature the arrival of more "Dark Winds."

Season 4 of the AMC drama, which was ordered in February 2025 ahead of the Season 3 debut, will premiere on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026 at 9 pm ET/PT, the network has announced. To celebrate the good news, AMC also released a teaser offering a glimpse of the latest case facing Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon). Watch below:

Per the official synopsis, "Dark Winds" Season 4 focuses on the search for a missing Navajo girl, "which takes Leaphorn, Chee (Kiowa Gordon) and Manuelito (Jessica Matton) from the safety of Navajo Nation to the gritty terrain of 1970s Los Angeles in a race against the clock to save her from an obsessive killer with ties to organized crime."

New to the Season 4 cast are Franka Potente ("The Bridge"), Isabel DeRoy-Olson ("Three Pines"), Chaske Spencer ("The English"), Luke Barnett ("For All Mankind") and Titus Welliver ("Bosch: Legacy"). Series star McClarnon will also step into a new role, making his directorial debut.

For those who need a refresher, we last saw an emotionally wrecked Joe after his wife Emma left him since he lied about orchestrating the death of B.J. Vines, the Season 2 villain who caused the explosion that killed Joe Jr. Season 3 ended with Joe pondering all that he's lost, replaying Emma's deposition tape where she's heard saying she will now "walk alone" because her husband has become too consumed by their son's death. Joe sat with the tape, rewinding and replaying one optimistic bit: "I hope one day I can forgive him."



Will you be watching "Dark Winds" Season 4 in February? Hit the comments with all your thoughts!