9-1-1 Stages Surprise Crossover With 9-1-1: Nashville As The Space Crisis Takes A Turn For The Worse
Remember when we all thought the "9-1-1" space storyline would be resolved in three episodes? So much for that!
Thursday's installment, the supposed conclusion of the interstellar arc, saw the astronauts successfully stop the fire in their vessel and take refuge in a nearby space station. But upon their arrival, an injured astronaut informed them that their fight was far from over. It was unlikely that the station could withstand a fourth wave of debris, which is exactly what hit it before the episode cut to black at the end of the hour.
The difficult news is that this outer space arc, which has been met with eye rolls from many a TVLine reader, will stretch into the next episode. But how about this for a silver lining: we got a surprise crossover with "9-1-1: Nashville" this week! How, you ask? Well, the spaceship had moved too far away from Los Angeles for Karen to call on her satellite phone, so Maddie reached out to a closer (and very convenient) location — Nashville!
How Did 9-1-1 Cross Over With 9-1-1: Nashville?
Cammie, the dispatcher played by Kimberly Williams-Paisley on "9-1-1: Nashville," answered Maddie's call, naturally. She wasn't sure if it would be safe to send someone with a satellite phone up to the roof, given the tornadoes currently wreaking havoc in Music City, but Maddie's response ("It's raining fire here") was all she needed to hear. And just like that, Cammie connected Karen and Maddie to the spacecraft, and the rest is... we would say history, but this arc isn't over yet!
This marks the first time "9-1-1" has crossed over with its spinoff, though it came much earlier than anticipated, considering "9-1-1: Nashville" just premiered on Oct. 9. Scheduling actors from one show to appear on the other is a logistical challenge, as "9-1-1" films in Los Angeles and "9-1-1: Nashville" shoots in Tennessee. Because this cameo took place entirely via phone call, Williams-Paisley was able to film her part on set in Nashville.
An Emotional Crisis Hints At A New Path For Harry
Meanwhile, the 118 was busy dealing with the flaming chaos caused by the falling debris. During a particularly devastating rescue in the subway, Chimney had to saw off a woman's leg in order to free her from the rubble, a decision approved by her husband after much mental back and forth. (The couple was already headed for a separation, and he didn't want her to resent him for agreeing to the procedure.) Truth be told, the poor guy would have completely fallen to pieces if Harry wasn't there to give him some much-needed emotional support.
"All you can do is let them do their job," Harry told him. "These guys are the best. They know what they're doing." Between last week's quick-thinking with the sand, and now his apparent ability to stay cool under pressure, it's clear that "9-1-1" is setting Harry on a new path. We initially assumed he would become a firefighter, but now we're thinking... dispatcher?
And What Does The Future Hold For May?
Speaking of characters being set on new paths, May spent the hour treating an influx of injured citizens at the empty firehouse, impressing Maddie with her ingenuity and handiwork. She was also running that makeshift hospital like a boss, and she looked like she was enjoying her new position. So even though May was previously a dispatcher, we're kind of envisioning her as a future paramedic. Come on, just imagine her going on calls with the 118. That place could use more women!
Regardless of how things turn out for May and Harry, it certainly feels like they're both going to become more involved in the world of first responders. During a moment of calm towards the end of the episode, they remembered how their dad took them to a church during the earthquake so they could help out. It's what they do.
OK, let's talk: What did you think of this week's episode, specifically that mini crossover with "9-1-1: Nashville"? Are you also surprised to see that the space storyline is continuing? And where do you see May and Harry going from here? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.