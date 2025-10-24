9-1-1 Stages Surprise Crossover With 9-1-1: Nashville As The Space Crisis Takes A Turn For The Worse

Remember when we all thought the "9-1-1" space storyline would be resolved in three episodes? So much for that!

Thursday's installment, the supposed conclusion of the interstellar arc, saw the astronauts successfully stop the fire in their vessel and take refuge in a nearby space station. But upon their arrival, an injured astronaut informed them that their fight was far from over. It was unlikely that the station could withstand a fourth wave of debris, which is exactly what hit it before the episode cut to black at the end of the hour.

The difficult news is that this outer space arc, which has been met with eye rolls from many a TVLine reader, will stretch into the next episode. But how about this for a silver lining: we got a surprise crossover with "9-1-1: Nashville" this week! How, you ask? Well, the spaceship had moved too far away from Los Angeles for Karen to call on her satellite phone, so Maddie reached out to a closer (and very convenient) location — Nashville!