Grey's Anatomy Just Reignited An Old Flame — Are You On Board? Plus, Who Made A No-Sex Pact?

We knew that sparks would fly when Sophia Bush brought Cass back to "Grey's Anatomy," but we didn't think we'd be getting a kiss by the end of the hour.

The exes bumped into one another in the elevator on Thursday's episode, an encounter made even more awkward by the fact that Teddy had to clumsily pretend that she and Owen are happily together. Still, their chat ended with Cass saying she's glad they saw each other, so it was a win overall.

Desperate to do anything other than face the realities of her life, Teddy agreed to help Jo shop for a new car, which started out well... then quickly went downhill when the car salesman starting waxing poetic about all the beautiful memories that Jo's family will make in their new car. Teddy burst into tears and excused herself from the office, ultimately coming clean to Jo about her marriage.

Like the supportive bestie that she is, Jo had Teddy's back 100%, encouraging Teddy to remember who she is and to give herself permission to be happy again. And that's exactly what she did at the end of the hour, pulling up to Cass' house in a sweet new ride and giving her a big ol' kiss before driving off on a romantic date.

Here's everything else we need to discuss from Season 22, Episode 3:

LUCAS AND WES MAKE NICE | Sensing tension between them, Wes asked Lucas what he did wrong, to which Lucas plainly replied, "You slept with my girlfriend." Wes swore he didn't know that Lucas and Simone were together when it happened, and he genuinely felt bad... until Simone informed Wes that she and Lucas were very much on a break at the time, at which point Wes was officially done taking Lucas' trash. Noticing their friction during a procedure, Bailey reminded the man-children that patients deserve their full attention, later reprimanding Lucas for being so aggressive. By the end of the hour, Bailey was pleased to overhear them working civilly together, but is this bromance really meant to last?

SIMONE AND JULES MAKE A PACT | After Jules put the pieces together and figured out that Simone slept with Wes, Simone proposed they make a pact to swear off sex and relationships for the foreseeable future. Jules wasn't down at first, but she was all in by the end of the hour. What changed? Well, Jules did give a moving pep talk to Winston as he prepared to enter a very stressful double lung transplant. There was obvious chemistry between them, but Jules is clearly not wanting to go there again, and there's no better excuse than a no-sex pact!

KWAN MAKES A FOOL OF HIMSELF | Kwan made a terrible first impression with new plastics fellow Kavita, whom he immediately mistook as one of his underlings. (Strike one.) He then gave food to their patient who wasn't supposed to eat in case he needed another surgery, which he did. (Strike two.) Worst of all, that screw-up delayed the procedure and caused Kavita to miss a date. (Strike three!) Kwan said he'd do anything to make it up to her, but him agreeing to stop talking was enough for now.



MEREDITH MAKES PEACE | In addition to scrubbing in for this week's big double lung transplant, Meredith also spent the hour pestering Nick about a secret he's apparently keeping for her son Bailey. (Does he have a girlfriend? A boyfriend? Is it "guy stuff"? She just wanted to know!) She didn't get her answer by the end of the episode, but she was OK with that. As one of this week's patients helped her realize, the fact that Bailey feels safe enough to trust Nick with his secrets means he sees Nick as a parent. (Are we thinking that might become official in the semi-near future? Hint, hint?)

Your thoughts on Cass and Teddy's second go-round? The future of this Lucas-Wes-Simone situation? Bailey's big secret? Whatever's on your mind, drop it in a comment below.



