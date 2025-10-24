Which #OneChicago Show Rules Halloween? Vote For The Best Costumes On Med And Fire

#OneChicago is celebrating spooky season — well, some members of the franchise are.

Wednesday's episodes of "Chicago Fire" and "Med" will see several characters dressing up in Halloween garb, so TVLine is hosting an official costume contest for the participating parties. But before we evaluate the specifics of the looks, let's get into what's to come in each #OneChicago episode during Halloween week.

In "Chicago Med," ominously titled "What's Hiding in the Dark," a personal clash between Asher and Archer reaches its breaking point. (Oh baby, we wonder what that could be about?!) Meanwhile, Charles and Ripley diagnose a patient with a rare neurological disorder, and Goodwin's personal life gets put to the test. Plus, according to the photos below, Ripley and Sadie go trick-or-treating!

Per usual, "Chicago Fire" follows "Med," this time with an episode titled "Ghosts," which finds Cruz hunting for the identity of an unknown ally. (Mysterious!) The logline reveals "Mouch will take steps to help a friend," and the episodic stills below show those steps include a fundraiser hosted at Molly's to help the Herrmann family after their Episode 4 house fire. Elsewhere, Vasquez will be forced to make a difficult choice.

Despite Jason Beghe's previous pitch to dress up in a gown to win Chapman back, "P.D." isn't getting spooky this year. The Intelligence Unit is too busy dealing with the aftermath of a bombing that rocks downtown Chicago. Plus, the episode titled "Miami" will see Atwater reuniting with an old friend from his academy days.

Now that we've established some context for #OneChicago's block of episodes next Wednesday, let's get to the judging! Scroll through the photos below of each Halloween costume, then pick your winner in our poll below.