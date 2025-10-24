Which #OneChicago Show Rules Halloween? Vote For The Best Costumes On Med And Fire
#OneChicago is celebrating spooky season — well, some members of the franchise are.
Wednesday's episodes of "Chicago Fire" and "Med" will see several characters dressing up in Halloween garb, so TVLine is hosting an official costume contest for the participating parties. But before we evaluate the specifics of the looks, let's get into what's to come in each #OneChicago episode during Halloween week.
In "Chicago Med," ominously titled "What's Hiding in the Dark," a personal clash between Asher and Archer reaches its breaking point. (Oh baby, we wonder what that could be about?!) Meanwhile, Charles and Ripley diagnose a patient with a rare neurological disorder, and Goodwin's personal life gets put to the test. Plus, according to the photos below, Ripley and Sadie go trick-or-treating!
Per usual, "Chicago Fire" follows "Med," this time with an episode titled "Ghosts," which finds Cruz hunting for the identity of an unknown ally. (Mysterious!) The logline reveals "Mouch will take steps to help a friend," and the episodic stills below show those steps include a fundraiser hosted at Molly's to help the Herrmann family after their Episode 4 house fire. Elsewhere, Vasquez will be forced to make a difficult choice.
Despite Jason Beghe's previous pitch to dress up in a gown to win Chapman back, "P.D." isn't getting spooky this year. The Intelligence Unit is too busy dealing with the aftermath of a bombing that rocks downtown Chicago. Plus, the episode titled "Miami" will see Atwater reuniting with an old friend from his academy days.
Now that we've established some context for #OneChicago's block of episodes next Wednesday, let's get to the judging! Scroll through the photos below of each Halloween costume, then pick your winner in our poll below.
Sadie and Ripley as Piglet and Tigger, Chicago Med
First up, we've got Sadie and Ripley, who we know are spending a lot of time together as of late. (Ripley is spending so much time with his girlfriend, in fact, that he offered his vacant apartment to Frost in last week's episode!) From the looks of it, these two are taking Emelia and a whole gaggle of girls trick-or-treating.
While Sadie and Ripley look awfully cute, if we really want to get critical in this very official contest, these costumes are pretty low-effort. Any one of us could snag a Winnie the Pooh-themed onesie from Amazon the day before Halloween; it's an ideal last-minute look. Some face paint could've really gone a long way in taking this get-up to the next level. That being said, their costumes are very practical — they've got children to keep up with!
Mouch as Old-Timey Saloon Owner, Chicago Fire
Because these photos come with no context, we can only guess that Mouch is going for an old-timey saloon owner in honor of his bar-owning pal Herrmann, and he is nailing it! He's going full Wild West on this Midwestern front. Plus, check out that mustache? There's something so chic about a man in a mustache, and that thing is groomed within an inch of its life.
Now onto his garb. As a girl who grew up reading too much Seventeen Magazine, I know the importance of an outfit that can go day-to-night, and by the looks of it, so does Mouch. This is the perfect low-key costume, that still screams, "I thought about this before today." It's details like that little black bow and the perfectly placed arm cinches that deserve appreciation in a contest like this. And we wouldn't leave without holding for applause for that vintage felt hat — claps all around!
Violet as Mad Scientist, Chicago Fire
Going through a hair transformation always scores points in costume contests. It's an easy way to stun friends and family into silence upon entering a room: Who is that? Could it be? No, is it? Yes, it's Violet! So if you're really wanting to make an entrance, focusing on the hair is the way to go.
Besides her fun little 'do, however, Violet's costume looks... like she forgot there was a party and grabbed what she could find in the firehouse on her way out. Have those gloves seen the inside of 51's toilets? Maybe! But I will celebrate her smokey eye, that perfectly matches her subtle blue hair streaks. (See? It always comes back to the hair!)
Novak as Hot Girl, Chicago Fire
Another foolproof way to wow partygoers with your Halloween costume is by incorporating a big reveal. Kudos to Novak for understanding the science of such a reveal, by fooling everyone into thinking she showed up in a plain white set, only to reveal a shiny, satin corset hiding underneath!
She's clearly having fun accessorizing this look, incorporating a red lip and little space buns, but we're left wondering whether she needed a bit more direction here. While dressing up as a hot girl of any kind on Halloween is nothing look down on, it's always fun to see a more detailed character be brought to life. That being said, Novak's costume is clearly captivating — is that the old-timey saloon owner flirting with her?!
Stella and Severide as... Themselves?, Chicago Fire
Dressing up as "Stella and Severide as... Themselves?" is none other than Stella and Severide! We can't even pretend to applaud these looks — what were they thinking showing up to a costume party sans costume?! They've practically committed the original sin of Halloween: being a costumeless party pooper.
The only redeeming thing here is that these two are dressed in work clothes, so we can only hope their duty to save lives stood in the way of their pursuit of a good costume. That's really the only understandable excuse for a transgression of this magnitude.
Herrmann as Portrait of a Man Looking Somberly Through a Porthole, Chicago Fire
I considered leaving Herrmann out of this roundup altogether — the man clearly wasn't invited to his own family's fundraiser. He's seen above standing on the outside looking in at all of his dressed-up loved ones coming together in his honor.
But there was something poetic — cinematic, even — about his rendition of Portrait of a Man Looking Somberly Through a Porthole. So because I make the rules around here, I've included him!
Now that you've scrolled through all of the #OneChicago costumes, vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments with all your thoughts!