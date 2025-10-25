June Lockhart Dies: Star Of Lassie And Lost In Space Was 100 Years Old

June Lockhart, best known for her starring roles on the classic TV shows "Lassie" and "Lost in Space," has died. She was 100 years old. Lockhart died of natural causes on Thursday, Oct. 23, her daughter June Elizabeth confirmed in a statement.

"Mommy always considered acting as her craft, her vocation, but her true passions were journalism, politics, science and NASA," Elizabeth said. "She cherished playing her role in 'Lost in Space,' and she was delighted to know that she inspired many future astronauts, as they would remind her on visits to NASA. That meant even more to her than the hundreds of television and movies roles she played."

After making guest appearances on shows like "Gunsmoke" and "Shirley Temple's Storybook," Lockhart booked her first major TV role in 1958, Ruth Martin on "Lassie," a role she would portray for 200 episodes. Her next iconic TV character was born in 1965 when she was cast as Maureen Robinson on "Lost in Space," which would run for 84 episodes. She followed this up with a 45-episode run as Dr. Janet Craig on "Petticoat Junction."

Fittingly, Lockhart's final TV role came in 2021 when she provided the voice of Alpha Control for Netflix's "Lost in Space" reboot.

Lockhart was nominated for two Primetime Emmy Award during her career, including a Best Lead Actress in A Drama Series nod for her work on "Lassie" in 1959.

In addition to her work on the small screen, Lockhart was an also an accomplished film actress, with one of her most memorable roles being Lucille Ballard in the musical movie "Meet Me in St. Louis." As a nod to her famous TV characters, she also appeared in 1945's "Son of Lassie," as well as the 1998 "Lost in Space" movie.

