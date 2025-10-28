The Voice Saves The Best Battle Of Season 28 For Last — Plus, Who Survived The First Knockouts?

Monday was a busy night for "The Voice," which wrapped its Season 28 Battles and kicked off the Knockouts round all in the span of a two-hour broadcast. And yes, the coaches even got costume changes.

And leave it to "The Voice" to save the best for last. Monday's episode featured what we're officially dubbing the best Battle of the season between Dek of Harts and Jack Austin. The three-on-one musical melee was simply stunning, reestablishing both parties as ones to watch in the competition. We also had big feelings about the outcome, though we're ultimately satisfied with the results.

Segueing into the Knockouts, host Carson Daly introduced a new "Voice" first: the Mic-Drop Button, which will enable each coach to nominate one of their Knockout winners for a performance slot at the Rose Bowl's annual Rose Parade. (Saves and Steals are out the window now, but this'll do!)

Read on for a complete breakdown of the results from Monday's final Battles and first Knockouts, then vote for your favorite singer and drop a comment with your thoughts. Would you also have rioted if Michael Bublé didn't save the "loser" of Niall Horan's last Battle? And did you disagree with any of the coaches' decisions?