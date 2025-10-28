Only Murders In The Building Finale Reveals Lester's Killer — And Ends With A Familiar Face's Death Ahead Of Season 6
London's calling Charles, Oliver and Mabel.
Tuesday's "Only Murders in the Building" ended as its finales always do — by revealing its next victim. But first, the Hulu whodunnit had to answer for Lester's murder.
The Season 5 closer revealed that — spoiler alert! — Mayor Beau Tillman (played by Keegan-Michael Key) killed the Arconia's beloved doorman. The politician was having an affair with Nicky's wife, Sofia — and it cost him his finger.
Lester intervened, stabbing Nicky in the shoulder to break up the fight. When Nicky lunged at him, they fell forward — and the same cleaver that had sliced off the mayor's finger pierced Nicky's chest. Lester fled with the severed digit, but Tillman caught up to him in the courtyard. Their final scuffle ended with the mayor shoving Lester into the fountain, where he suffered a fatal blow to the head.
But wait, there's more! Jay Pflug, in an attempt to prove to Mabel that he's better than his fellow billionaires, turned himself in — along with Camila White and Bash Steed — for their role as accessories to murder. In turn, Camila's casino bid was reversed, and the Arconia was saved.
Cinda Canning Returns (and Dies) Ahead of Season 6
What followed was a three-month time jump, revealing that Sofia was enjoying a quiet life in Positano, far from Nonna (R.I.P.!) and her numbskull sons; that the Arconia had been replenished with new tenants; and that Howard was now happily coupled up with one of the Caccimelio brothers, Vinny. We then cut to our central trio, seated in Charles' living room, where they pressed play on Cinda Canning's newest true-crime podcast, "The Girl With the Curls."
"While on holiday in the U.K., I found myself confronted by two new obsessions: a jasmine flowering tea that's become daily ritual, and a new mystery," her podcast begins. "A story about a young woman with curls as red as blood, steeped amid the London fog — the prime suspect in the murder of a royal descendant. The public has turned against her, and fueled by the British tabloids, there have been threats against her life. But I believe this girl with the curls is innocent, and I feel a strong need to protect her, to send her to America, which may be the only place she can be safe."
But after the girl with the curls falls to her death outside the gates of the Arconia — she grasps the gate before her dying breath, which technically means she died in the building — her face is revealed... and it's none other than Cinda!
Mabel is the first to identify her... but is it really Cinda? Or does the girl with the curls just bear a striking resemblance to Tina Fey's alter ego? (Lest you think this is a far-fetched theory, remind yourself just how many characters Paul Rudd played following his introduction in the Season 2 finale.) Either way, this sends the case in a whole new direction — namely, toward London, where rumor has it Season 6 will be filming very soon.
Check back later today for TVLine's Q&A with showrunner John Hoffman.