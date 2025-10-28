Only Murders In The Building Renewed For Season 6 At Hulu — And Heading Across The Pond

With the Arconia's future secured, Charles, Oliver and Mabel are packing their bags and heading across the pond for their next investigation.

Hulu has officially renewed "Only Murders in the Building" for Season 6, mere hours after the Season 5 finale began streaming. What's more, the streamer has confirmed that the long-running whodunnit will film at least part of Season 6 in London.

Of note: The press release only states that "the beloved crime-solving trio" will leave New York City "to investigate London's newest mystery," and does not specify who else — beyond Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez — may return. That said, it's a safe bet that recurring guest star Tina Fey — who reappeared in Tuesday's finale following a two-year absence — will have a significant presence in the next 10 episodes.

Season 5, Episode 10 ended with the surprise return of Cinda Canning — a character last seen in Season 3, Episode 4. In the closing minutes, Charles, Oliver and Mabel tuned into her new true-crime podcast "The Girl With the Curls," which chronicled a young woman accused of murder amid the London fog. But after that same red-haired woman fell to her death outside the Arconia — grasping the gate before her dying breath, which technically means she died in the building — her face was revealed... and it was Cinda's.

Hulu has not yet announced a release date for "Only Murders in the Building" Season 6 — but TVLine will continue to update this page as more intel (including casting news) trickles in, so be sure to bookmark it and check back frequently.