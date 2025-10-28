Mark Harmon Returning As Gibbs In NCIS: Origins' Crossover Event With NCIS — First Look

Daddy's home! Mark Harmon, who played Leroy Jethro Gibbs for 19 seasons on "NCIS," will reprise his role in an upcoming Season 2 episode of CBS' prequel series "NCIS: Origins," TVLine has learned. Harmon, who provides the narration for "NCIS: Origins," previously made one brief on-screen appearance during the series premiere in 2024.

The crossover event will air Tuesday, Nov. 11 (aka Veterans Day), with "NCIS" and "NCIS: Origins" doing a one-time-only time swap; the prequel will air first at 8/7c, followed by the original.

So, what can we expect from this decades-spanning crossover? Per CBS' official synopsis, "younger Gibbs and team investigate the small-town death of a naval officer in the '90s on 'NCIS: Origins,' a case that's unexpectedly re-opened in the present day on 'NCIS.'"

"Four years ago, Gibbs disappeared to Alaska to live a life of solitude," co-showrunners David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal (one of TVLine's 2025 Women to Watch) say in a statement. "We know how much fans have missed seeing Mark and have wondered what Gibbs is up to today. Well, on Nov. 11, we're so excited to announce that Mark Harmon will return as Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the 'Origins' hour of the NCIS crossover event. We don't want to give too much away, but let's just say Gibbs is no longer alone."

Adds Harmon, "I'm very proud of the storytelling that David and Gina are doing on 'Origins.' They continue to push boundaries and dive deeper into the characters' backstories. They came to me with an idea for Gibbs that I liked, and it seemed like a good time to check in with him. I hope fans enjoy it."

