NCIS Finally Addresses The Torres-And-Jessica Elephant In The Room — Are You Onboard?

This week, "NCIS" addressed the question that a lot of viewers didn't even want to ask: Could Torres and Jessica actually be a thing, romantically?

Tuesday's episode was appropriately Halloween-themed, with the team investigating the death of a petty officer who was found with blood and (ew) brain matter oozing out of his nose and ears. The bizarre injuries at first appeared to be the work of demonic possession (!), which, coupled with reports of a ghost in the NCIS office, made the episode perfect for spooky season. But the investigation also led to the team once again running into the smarmy Special Agent Sawyer, who works the night shift — and also works Torres' last nerve every time they meet.

Torres got even more annoyed when he saw how chummy Jessica was with Sawyer. The guy even suggested he and Jessica burn off their excess energy with a little extracurricular activity... but he just meant a harmless bit of hand-to-hand combat, with Jessica taking him down in a chokehold. Still, Torres seemed mighty jealous of Jessica spending quality time with Sawyer, and remember, he didn't love it when that informant Fernando was hitting on her in the season premiere, either. So are Torres' feelings for Jessica deeper than he's letting on?