NCIS Finally Addresses The Torres-And-Jessica Elephant In The Room — Are You Onboard?
This week, "NCIS" addressed the question that a lot of viewers didn't even want to ask: Could Torres and Jessica actually be a thing, romantically?
Tuesday's episode was appropriately Halloween-themed, with the team investigating the death of a petty officer who was found with blood and (ew) brain matter oozing out of his nose and ears. The bizarre injuries at first appeared to be the work of demonic possession (!), which, coupled with reports of a ghost in the NCIS office, made the episode perfect for spooky season. But the investigation also led to the team once again running into the smarmy Special Agent Sawyer, who works the night shift — and also works Torres' last nerve every time they meet.
Torres got even more annoyed when he saw how chummy Jessica was with Sawyer. The guy even suggested he and Jessica burn off their excess energy with a little extracurricular activity... but he just meant a harmless bit of hand-to-hand combat, with Jessica taking him down in a chokehold. Still, Torres seemed mighty jealous of Jessica spending quality time with Sawyer, and remember, he didn't love it when that informant Fernando was hitting on her in the season premiere, either. So are Torres' feelings for Jessica deeper than he's letting on?
Jealousy... Or Something More?
During a late night stakeout with Sawyer, Jessica confessed that Nick means a lot to her, "more than he knows." That stakeout was interrupted, though, by a wild-eyed Torres jumping on the hood of Sawyer's car and threatening him to "get away from her," smashing up his windshield in a frenzy. A lover's jealous rage? Well, not exactly: Torres was afflicted with the same "demonic possession" as the victim, the work of a mind-scrambling weapon firing off sound waves that instill horrifying fears in a victim's brain. (Torres thought he saw a monster attacking Jess.) In the end, the team traced the weapon to a local bartender and got it off the streets — and they made friends with the ghost, too.
Jessica later teased Torres for being jealous, but things turned serious when Torres stopped the elevator they were riding in and admitted he was jealous of Jessica's bond with Sawyer. Jessica then admitted that she initially felt jealous when Torres was dating her sister Robin, but that jealousy "was actually a fear that Robin would somehow cost me... you. My valued friend and partner." Torres encouraged her to keep palling around with Sawyer, but added: "Just don't forget who really has your six. And maybe save the last dance for that guy." They even pinky-swore on it.
