NCIS: Origins: Young Ducky Makes A Splash At Pendleton — Plus, He Plays A Pivotal Role In Gibbs' Backstory

Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard is visiting Camp Pendleton on "NCIS: Origins," and turns out the lovable physician has deeply influenced one of Gibbs' greatest quirks — and vice versa!

Adam Campbell's "NCIS" character, who has appeared on the mothership in flashbacks as the young version of David McCallum's Ducky, is sent to work with our "Origins" team to see if they need an in-house medical examiner. But the crew at Pendleton is skeptical of his true motives.

As we saw in a sneak peek earlier this week, Wheeler is consumed by anxiety that the visit actually has to do with a restructure. He doesn't believe there's any way they'd get their own examiner, and thinks this might all be a ruse to get intel on the goings-on at camp.

"Rumor has it they're talking about changing the agency's name," Wheeler says. (Little does he know!)

Elsewhere, Franks is distracted by Ducky's little notebook while Gibbs is unwilling to reminisce with Ducky over their past; he doesn't seem to want his coworkers to know details about his personal life. Thanks to Ducky, however, they do now know one major detail about the probie: In some circles, he goes by "Jethro."