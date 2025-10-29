High Potential Boss Breaks Down Midseason Finale Cliffhanger: Is [Spoiler] Really Guilty? And Who's That Mystery Man?

Tuesday's "High Potential" midseason finale brought the ABC drama to a screeching halt, introducing another playing in the Roman mystery before leaving Morgan in the arms of a potential killer.

This week's case revolved around the theft of a $20 million painting, which required the additional services of an art recovery specialist named Rhys Eastman (guest star Aiden Turner). And what an eerie time for this episode to air, considering the recent jewel heist at Paris' Lourve Museum.

"Isn't that crazy? I even had somebody go, 'Was it you?'" showrunner Todd Harthan tells TVLine of the "bizarre" coincidence, noting that it's actually happened to him a few times in his television career.

Following Morgan and Rhys' unauthorized (albeit successful) return to the scene of the crime, Captain Wagner gave her the business in front of the entire precinct, calling her "reckless and insubordinate." Morgan gave it to him right back ("Do you practice that in a mirror?"), and when Karadec suggested that Morgan should cool it, she snapped at her partner: "Do not tell me to calm down!" It was intense from all angles — and Wagner was much nicer when he had the mustache, just saying.

While Wagner and Karadec teamed up to catch a potentially guilty informant (more on that later), Morgan hit the bar with Rhys to forget about her little incident at work... which led to the bedroom... which led to a shocking discovery: Rhys has a scar on his shoulder that matches the gunshot wound of the suspected art thief! To quote Whoopi Goldberg in "Ghost," "Morgan, you in danger, girl!"

Meanwhile, Soto spent the hour having Oz and Daphne examine the evidence recovered from Roman's backpack, including a photograph of a mysterious bearded gentleman whose unknown identity she finds particularly particularly vexing. We still don't know his name, but we might find out soon — because the episode ended with him surprising Arthur in the back of his car!

So, who is this mystery man? And how worried should we be about Morgan right now? Read on for Harthan's answers to these questions and many more, then grade the midseason finale via our poll and drop a comment with your full review.