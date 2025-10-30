Stranger Things' Season 5 Trailer Stages An Epic Final Battle Against Vecna — Watch

"Stranger Things" appears to be ending the same way it began: with Will Byers in mortal danger.

Netflix on Thursday released a full-length trailer for the sci-fi thriller's fifth and final season, and it brings Noah Schnapp's character — whose sudden disappearance was the show's inciting incident back in 2016 — terrifyingly close to big bad Vecna.

"William, you are going to help me, one last time," Vecna taunts, levitating Will's body and bringing them within inches of each other. Never mind, of course, that the two are surrounded by flames and dozens of military casualties, so... this final battle against Vecna seems to have gone south.

Also spotted in the trailer embedded below: Mike giving the gang a pep talk as they prepare to "end this, once and for all"; Eleven using every power in her arsenal to take down Vecna; and Steve and Dustin sharing a sweet (albeit terrified) hug.

The series has traveled a long road to reach the beginning of its end; production on Season 5 was delayed for more than seven months by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Finally, in May of this year, the streamer announced that Volume 1 of Season 5 will stream on November 26, Volume 2 on Christmas Day and the finale on New Year's Eve. (Each volume becomes available at 5 p.m. PT on the date indicated.)

Plus, as previously reported, the series finale will also be screened in more than 350 movie theaters in the United States and Canada, beginning New Year's Eve and running through New Year's Day.

In the meantime, should you happen to need a refresher on where "Stranger Things" Season 4 left us — it has been a minute — you can jog your memory with our recaps of both Part 1 and Part 2.

After you've screened the final-season trailer above, drop a comment with your hopes for the episodes!