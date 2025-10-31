9-1-1: Nashville Unearths Blue's Checkered Past — And He's Not The Only One With Secrets!

Episode 4 of "9-1-1: Nashville" revealed that Don's estranged son slash newest recruit has some skeletons in his closet. Like, gorgeous skeletons, but skeletons nonetheless.

Concerned about Dixie's end game, Blythe hired a private investigator to look into her checkered past (mostly just bar fights), but the real surprise was lurking in Blue's file: Grand larceny? Extortion? Not our boy Blue! Unfortunately, most of the information in the file was redacted, forcing Blythe to take a more circuitous route to the truth.

Enter Cammie, who barely put up a fight before agreeing to pull up the 9-1-1 calls associated with Blue's redacted incident. (Is that against the rules? It feels like it might be!) It turns out that Blue and his friend were hit by a car when they were younger, and when Blue identified the kid who hit them, Blue threatened his life if he didn't pay for his friend's medical bills. Once the kid's father learned what his son did, he dropped the charges against Blue, leading Blythe to the conclusion that Blue may be a bad criminal... but he's a good person for trying to help a friend.