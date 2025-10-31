9-1-1: Nashville Unearths Blue's Checkered Past — And He's Not The Only One With Secrets!
Episode 4 of "9-1-1: Nashville" revealed that Don's estranged son slash newest recruit has some skeletons in his closet. Like, gorgeous skeletons, but skeletons nonetheless.
Concerned about Dixie's end game, Blythe hired a private investigator to look into her checkered past (mostly just bar fights), but the real surprise was lurking in Blue's file: Grand larceny? Extortion? Not our boy Blue! Unfortunately, most of the information in the file was redacted, forcing Blythe to take a more circuitous route to the truth.
Enter Cammie, who barely put up a fight before agreeing to pull up the 9-1-1 calls associated with Blue's redacted incident. (Is that against the rules? It feels like it might be!) It turns out that Blue and his friend were hit by a car when they were younger, and when Blue identified the kid who hit them, Blue threatened his life if he didn't pay for his friend's medical bills. Once the kid's father learned what his son did, he dropped the charges against Blue, leading Blythe to the conclusion that Blue may be a bad criminal... but he's a good person for trying to help a friend.
The 113 Prepares Blue For The Test Of His Life
Meanwhile, Blue went viral as #HotTarzan after a daring rescue at a water park, which caught the attention (and ire) of Don's boss, who wasn't thrilled to learn that Blue is working as a firefighter without the proper certification. Proving that he's either terrible at his job or has an incredible amount of faith in Don, he decided to let Blue remain with the 113 — as long as he can pass the exam in a week's time.
(Side note: Can we take a minute to appreciate the meta-ness of Blue going viral for being hot, considering Hunter McVey was a hotness influencer before being cast on the show? We see you, "9-1-1: Nashville.")
Thanks to the magic of TV montages, Blue was able to cram an incredible amount of studying and practice into a very short amount of time, with everyone (even Ryan) at the firehouse pitching in to help him prepare for the test. Of course, Ryan might be regretting that help after Blue took last year's exam as practice and somehow managed to outscore him. Hey, a little sibling rivalry never hurt anybody, right? ... Right?!
Blue Discovers Don's Big Secret
Of course, Blue isn't the only member of the family keeping secrets — and we're not talking about Blythe's little private investigator.
While looking for the bathroom in the glamorous labyrinth that is the Hart household, Blue stumbled into Don's office, where he soaked in all the pictures of Ryan and his parents through the years. But Blue's wistfulness turned to anger (and understandably so) when he discovered a baby book on Don's desk. Inside were pictures of Blue throughout his entire life, from birth to his teen years.
That makes Blue the last person to find out that Don knew about him all along, and he's not happy about it. The question is: Will he resent Don for not reaching out sooner, or will he resent his mother for keeping them apart? It all comes down to which parent he chooses to side with.
9-1-1: Nashville Remembers Isabelle (Izzy) Tate
Episode 4 concluded with a special end card in memory of actress Isabelle Tate (credited as Izzy Tate), who died on Oct. 19 at the age of 23.
Tate made her TV debut in the pilot episode of "9-1-1: Nashville," playing the role of Julie. McVey, who shared a scene with Tate, paid tribute to the late actress upon learning of her tragic death.
"I didn't know Isabelle prior to filming, but I couldn't have asked for someone better to work with on one of my first ever days on set," McVey said at the time. "I was terrified, nervous, and after each take we would get to exchange a couple words which were always supportive from her. I got the pleasure of talking with her after the scene and she had such a great energy. You could tell she brought joy to a lot of people. I'm thankful I got a chance to work with Isabelle and that a part of her will live on forever in the pilot episode of '9-1-1 Nashville.' Prayers for her family."
What did you think of Episode 4? And how do you predict Blue will respond to this new information?