Meredith And Jackson Clash As Jesse Williams Returns To Grey's Anatomy — Plus, Who's Leaving Now?

The revolving doors of Grey Sloan Memorial continue to turn: Just two weeks after Amelia announced she was going on sabbatical, Thursday's episode of "Grey's Anatomy" welcomed back Jesse Williams as Dr. Jackson Avery, marking his first appearance since Season 21.

Of course, not everyone was as thrilled to have Jackson back as we were. The moment he and Meredith crossed paths, they butt heads over Koracick's published report about his Alzheimer's experiments on mice. Unlike Meredith, Koracick only used male mice in his testing, and therefore shouldn't have been able to publish his findings so early, lest everyone falsely believe that what's true for male mice is true for all mice. (#NotAllMice!) Rather than hearing Mer out, however, Jackson brushed off her concerns, reminding her that she has one empty lab and zero published reports. Ouch.

Jackson changed his tune later in the hour when his patient, a cancer survivor undergoing breast reconstruction, needed an additional hernia surgery before he could get to work. Meredith reluctantly agreed to help, but trouble immediately followed when the patient asked for both procedures in the same day. Jackson said it wasn't possible, but Meredith — hearing the desperation in the woman's voice, and the longing to finally see herself as more than a cancer survivor — agreed to do both, further irking an already irked Jackson.

The irking continued during the dual procedure when Meredith and Jackson bickered over how to proceed. "You made your point," he told her. "Too bad you can't publish that." It was an incredibly childish move, so we were relieved when Jackson apologized to Meredith for his poor behavior later in the episode. Seeing how happy the patient is, he admitted that Meredith was right, and he even offered her a ride back to Boston... which she accepted for some reason. (Why? To fight the whole time?! Lady, just get on a plane.)

That's right, Meredith is headed back to Boston — not that Richard was at all surprised. He started reassigning her planned surgeries the minute he read Koracick's report, knowing she'd eventually be driven back to the lab.