Grey's Anatomy's Caterina Scorsone Is Temporarily Scrubbing Out — Here's When Amelia Will Return

The doctor is out! For now, at least.

TVLine has confirmed that Caterina Scorsone, who plays Dr. Amelia Shepherd on "Grey's Anatomy," will be taking a short break from the ABC medical procedural. Following her character's decision to take a much-needed sabbatical, Scorsone's next on-screen appearance will come in 2026.

Thursday's episode ended with Amelia telling Richard that she hasn't taken a vacation day in four years, and after everything she's experienced recently — including Monica's death, for which she partially blames herself — she would greatly benefit from some time away from Grey Sloan.

Of course, this still leaves us with a few questions, the most important being: where is Amelia even going? When Richard asked that very question during this week's episode, she simply replied that she's going "somewhere where my people are." One fair guess is that she could be going back to Los Angeles; before debuting on "Grey's Anatomy" in Season 7, Amelia was first introduced on its California-set spinoff "Private Practice."

Deadline was the first to report Scorsone's hiatus from "Grey's." Will you miss seeing Amelia around the hospital for the next few months, or are you excited about what this new opportunity could bring for the character? And where do you think she's going? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.