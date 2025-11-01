Boston Blue Gives Danny And Baez Fans A Treat — And Lena And Sarah Love Interests Of Their Own!

There were no tricks, only treats during Friday's "Boston Blue," which featured the second appearance by Donnie Wahlberg's former "Blue Bloods" co-star Marisa Ramirez and introduced a pair of familiar TV faces as Lena and Sarah's new love interests.

Read on for all the highlights from Season 1, Episode 3: "History."

CBS screenshot

Early in the hour, Lena caught Danny snapping a selfie at Boston Harbor — a moment that confirmed he's still in touch with his former partner-turned-girlfriend, Maria Baez, after deciding to relocate to Beantown at the end of Episode 2.

"I didn't take you for the selfie type," Lena remarked.

"Sometimes I make exceptions," Danny replied.

But when she pressed if it was "somebody special," he decided not to indulge his new partner just yet.