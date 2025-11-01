Boston Blue Gives Danny And Baez Fans A Treat — And Lena And Sarah Love Interests Of Their Own!
There were no tricks, only treats during Friday's "Boston Blue," which featured the second appearance by Donnie Wahlberg's former "Blue Bloods" co-star Marisa Ramirez and introduced a pair of familiar TV faces as Lena and Sarah's new love interests.
Read on for all the highlights from Season 1, Episode 3: "History."
Early in the hour, Lena caught Danny snapping a selfie at Boston Harbor — a moment that confirmed he's still in touch with his former partner-turned-girlfriend, Maria Baez, after deciding to relocate to Beantown at the end of Episode 2.
"I didn't take you for the selfie type," Lena remarked.
"Sometimes I make exceptions," Danny replied.
But when she pressed if it was "somebody special," he decided not to indulge his new partner just yet.
A Former Partner... and a New Love
That changed once Lena's former partner, Detective Brian Rogers, entered the picture — played by Ryan Broussard, whom viewers may recognize from Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" (as Oliver's son Will) and Fox's "Alert: Missing Persons Unit" (as Detective Mike Sherman). We soon learned that there were sparks between Lena and Brian, but Lena — much like Danny with Baez — refused to cross that line while they were still working side by side.
By the end of the episode, Lena was open to a date — but only after a heart-to-heart with Danny. She revealed that she once put her career on hold to financially support an ex-boyfriend through medical school, only for him to meet someone else during his residency. "And now you're afraid to get involved with someone you might have feelings for because you don't want to regret it," Danny deduced.
"I've been there," he told her, explaining that he refused to date his partner "even though there were obviously feelings there. And after my wife died, I was afraid to get hurt again" — that was, until "a very wise man gave me some very sage advice, and I actually took it, and I don't regret it. But this is not about me, it's about you."
Hello There, Beautiful!
Back at the precinct, Lena took Brian up on that date. And moments later, the elevator doors opened to reveal that Maria was in town for a romantic weekend with Danny.
"Hello there, beautiful," he greeted her. "I just punched out, so I'm all yours."
"Am I gonna meet your new partner?" Maria asked.
"She's a little bit busy right now," he answered, acknowledging Lena and Brian were all smiles back at her desk.
Danny and Maria entered the elevator, and he wrapped his arms around her. "God, I missed you," he said. Alas, before viewers had a chance to see them kiss, the doors closed, and the episode cut to black.
A Big Move For Sarah
Season 1, Episode 3 also introduced Sarah's boyfriend — who, unless we missed it, wasn't given a name this week. He was played by Mike Vogel, whose previous credits include Netflix's "Sex/Life," NBC's "The Brave" and CBS' "Under the Dome."
The hour established that Sarah and her boyfriend's teenage daughter, Phoebe (Matia Jackett), don't have the best relationship. Still, Sarah's trying her darnedest, recognizing that she and Phoebe's father have the potential to go the distance — especially now that he's invited her to move in with him and Phoebe.
What did you think of "Boston Blue" Season 1, Episode 3: "History"? Leave your review in a comment below.