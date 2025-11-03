The Mad Men Role January Jones Auditioned For Before Betty Draper

It's hard to imagine "Mad Men" without January Jones as Betty Draper. While early versions of the pilot kept Don Draper's (Jon Hamm) wife in a much smaller role, the version of the show that ultimately made it to air on AMC was just as much about the fraught suburban home life of Don and other "Mad Men" characters as it was about the politics of high-level New York City advertising — especially in the early seasons. Betty anchors that entire storyline, and it's Jones' precise, frequently devastating performance that brings it all home.

All that said, Jones actually auditioned for a different "Mad Men" role at first — the character of Peggy Olson, which ultimately went to would-be "Handmaid's Tale" star Elisabeth Moss. In an extended piece on the origins of the show published by The Hollywood Reporter in 2015, Jones explained that she actually went out twice for the role of Peggy, but series creator Matthew Weiner had other ideas in mind.

"Matt said, 'Well, there's another role, but I don't really know what's going to happen with her,'" Jones told THR. "He didn't have any scenes for me, so he quickly wrote a couple." At the time, the role of Betty was only "three lines" in the pilot script, according to Weiner, but he quickly pulled together a new scene to flesh out the character and give Jones some room to experiment.