Tracker Season 3 Replaces Velma With Walking Dead Vet — Who Plays Mel?

Though Mel could work for any of the big firms, she told Reenie that she's followed her career. "I know that you got a lot of flack for leaving [your prestigious firm] before making partner, but I totally get it. I'm pretty averse to the bureaucratic machine, too... and to be honest, I'm curious about the rewardist you work with, Colter Shaw." (Aha!) "I know that the job description is for your legal work, but I just think that's really cool." Once Reenie let her know that there's definitely some overlap, Mel assured her, "I can handle whatever you throw at me."

When Reenie asked Mel to share something that wasn't on her "very perfect résumé," she revealed why she's so averse to bureaucracy: "My mom," an Army logistics officer, "died when I was 16. She was found in her car, shot in the parking lot of a rest stop, but they never found out who did it. So there were no answers, no justice.... I guess it just felt like the systems that were supposed to be there to support her were more interested in protecting themselves." (Hmm... sounds like another cold case in the vein of Gina Picket for Colter to eventually solve.)