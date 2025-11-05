NCIS: Origins: Franks And His Brother Share An Emotional Reunion — Plus, Wheeler's Workplace Romance Is Confirmed
"SVU" alum Philip Winchester makes his debut as Mason Franks in Tuesday's episode of "NCIS: Origins" — but where do he and his brother Mike stand?
Let's start with some background because there's a lot of it! The brothers fought in Vietnam together, but Mike used drugs as a coping mechanism during his tour, leaving Mason fighting to keep them both alive during and after their service. Now, there's a lot of unspoken animosity between them. Mason seems to still see his younger brother as the doped-up mess he once was — or at least, that's what Mike thinks — while Mike blames Mason for kicking him out of their house before their mother died, leaving him unable to say goodbye.
Given all of that, the two haven't seen each other for 13 years. So what brings Mason to Mike's front door? He's trying to rescue their mom's ranch. While her two sons were away fighting in the war, the Franks matriarch sold the ranch, but maintained a handshake deal stipulating that she could continue to live there by renting the place out and working the land until she could afford to buy it back.
Though he had plans to carry out that deal on behalf of his late mother, things haven't been going well for Mason. He borrowed money from some goons who are now seeking repayment via violence. Plus, the owners of the ranch are going back on their deal; they're preparing to sell the land to a real estate developer. He's hoping his estranged brother might finally be able to help him.
Wheeler and Oakley
Though much of the episode deals with the Franks, major revelations regarding Wheeler's personal life are also revealed. Season 1 of the CBS prequel already hinted at a romantic relationship between Wheeler and FBI detective Noah Oakley, but nothing was ever explicitly confirmed. Tuesday's episode, however, provides clear confirmation that these two are more than cordial coworkers.
With the FBI being called in to collaborate with NIS on the investigation of a bank robbery, Wheeler and Oakley meet to go over the details of the investigation. Once business is taken care of, the conversation turns more personal. Oakley asks about Wheeler's family. Wheeler says they're doing OK since his wife thinks divorce is for rich people. Then, Oakley takes the NIS agent's hand, clasping it in the intimate kind of way only way lovers do, and says "It never is easy, is it?" The moment is interrupted by rumblings outside of the office, but make no mistake: There is something between these two!
And in case that wasn't enough proof, there's more! Fresh off that steamy interaction, Cliff runs into Mary Jo, who is spiraling after a villainous secretary known only as "FBI Wanda" is spreading gossip about her work ethic. Wheeler tries to make Mary Jo feel better by sharing an anecdote about a "horrible date" and a "doomed relationship." He says he and said date were once stuck in a car, arguing, while Elton John's "Daniel" played over and over because the tape was jammed. Moral of the story: Some things can't even be fixed by a perfect song, so no use stressing over them.
Later, after Mary Jo feels like she's finally conquered FBI Wanda once and for all, she begins humming "Daniel." Oakley hears, and launches into his own anecdote about the song... and it's the exact same story. He recalls a "horrible date" where that song was replaying on his broken car stereo. Not only is their relationship now confirmed, but Mary Jo knows about it, too.
Mike and Mason Reconcile
OK, back to the Franks: Mike asks Diane for help on figuring out Mason's options for keeping their mother's ranch, but turns out, there's nothing that can be done. Mason has 14 days to pack up his stuff.
But the bad news has the ability to bring these two brooding brothers back together. Mason sticks around a while, and tells Mike he's proud of him. Not only that, he says their mother would've been proud, too. Later, Mike suggests Mason might stay in the area, and he knows a place where he can live with like-minded people: The Range, the community from Episode 1.
Mike also offers to go back to Mason's place to pack his things up. (Though Mason doesn't return to the house, won't those goons still be able to track him down to get that money?) While Mike's there, he sees a ladybug — a sign from his mother.
The episode ends with a vulnerable voiceover from the tough-as-nails NIS agent: "I'm glad you came to see me, Mason. I'm glad we talked. It's what Ma would've wanted."
What did you think of the emotional Franks-centric episode? And are you 'shipping Wheeler and Oakley?! Hit the comments with your thoughts!