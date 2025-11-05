NCIS: Origins: Franks And His Brother Share An Emotional Reunion — Plus, Wheeler's Workplace Romance Is Confirmed

"SVU" alum Philip Winchester makes his debut as Mason Franks in Tuesday's episode of "NCIS: Origins" — but where do he and his brother Mike stand?

Let's start with some background because there's a lot of it! The brothers fought in Vietnam together, but Mike used drugs as a coping mechanism during his tour, leaving Mason fighting to keep them both alive during and after their service. Now, there's a lot of unspoken animosity between them. Mason seems to still see his younger brother as the doped-up mess he once was — or at least, that's what Mike thinks — while Mike blames Mason for kicking him out of their house before their mother died, leaving him unable to say goodbye.

Given all of that, the two haven't seen each other for 13 years. So what brings Mason to Mike's front door? He's trying to rescue their mom's ranch. While her two sons were away fighting in the war, the Franks matriarch sold the ranch, but maintained a handshake deal stipulating that she could continue to live there by renting the place out and working the land until she could afford to buy it back.

Though he had plans to carry out that deal on behalf of his late mother, things haven't been going well for Mason. He borrowed money from some goons who are now seeking repayment via violence. Plus, the owners of the ranch are going back on their deal; they're preparing to sell the land to a real estate developer. He's hoping his estranged brother might finally be able to help him.