NCIS' Wilmer Valderrama Says 'Bring Your Tissues' To Crossover Event With NCIS: Origins — Watch

"NCIS" is turning back the clock — and it's going to be an emotional ride.

For the first time, the flagship series will cross paths with prequel "NCIS: Origins" in a two-hour crossover event airing Tuesday, Nov. 11 on CBS.

On "NCIS: Origins," airing at 8/7c, "Gibbs and team investigate the small-town death of a naval officer in the '90s." Then on "NCIS," airing at 9 pm, the same case is "unexpectedly re-opened in the present day."

TVLine spoke to series stars Wilmer Valderrama and Austin Stowell about the crossover, and the pair promised an exciting two hours of television. The crossover will see several actors appearing in both worlds, even "some you thought couldn't do so," Stowell teased.

Stowell added that fans of the franchise have much to look forward to as "beloved characters" will reappear, with younger versions set to pop up in 1992. (We already know that Mark Harmon, who played Leroy Jethro Gibbs for 19 seasons on "NCIS," will reprise his role.)

"There's something that happens that fans are going to just gush about," he continued. "They're going to be upset and they're going to want vindication." Luckily, they'll get that satisfaction right away as the story continues into "NCIS."

Though we will not see a young Torres in this crossover, Valderrama assured us that the event will be surprising and emotional. "Bring your tissues!" he warns.

Press play on the video above to watch the full interview, then hit the comments with your crossover hopes!