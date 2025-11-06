What To Watch Thursday: All Her Fault And Death By Lightning Debut, Wicked Special And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Thursday: "Succession" stars Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen headline a pair of new shows, and NBC hosts a "Wicked" celebration.
Showtimes for Thursday, November 6, 2025
All Her Fault
Series premiere: Sarah Snook headlines this missing-child thriller based on the best-selling novel by Andrea Mara; Jake Lacy, Dakota Fanning, Michael Peña, Sophia Lillis, Abby Elliott, Daniel Monks and Jay Ellis co-star.
The Bad Guys: Breaking In
Series premiere: The prequel to the animated films reveals how the Bad Guys broke into the bad guy business in the first place.
Carl Weber's The Family Business
The Alliance mourns the death of one of their own; Sonya pleads for her husband Junior's life; Brother Elijah and the Brotherhood set their target back on him.
Death by Lighting
Series premiere: Michael Shannon plays President James Garfield in the stranger-than-fiction story about his greatest admirer (Matthew Macfadyen) — the man who would come to kill him.
The Kardashians
Tension grows between Kourtney and Khloé over drama in the group chat; Kim bonds with the cast of "All's Fair"; Kris aims for zen, but chaos puts her patience to the test.
Married at First Sight
The couples celebrate their one-month anniversary; while some bonds grow stronger, others face the truth that love isn't certain for all.
Reasonable Doubt
As the case nears its boiling point, haunting memories push Ozzie to the brink; Jax deals with a betrayal within her team; the truth catches up to Eddie.
The Vince Staples Show
Season 2 premiere: In the wake of a tragic death, Vince embarks on a wild journey in search of inner peace — but his path is littered with reminders of his haunted past.
9-1-1
The 118's beliefs are put to the test as they respond to emergency calls involving a Jack-o'-lantern and a few more jump scares than they were expecting on Halloween.
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage
Georgie and Ruben are forced to get their hands dirty when Fred Fagenbacher tries to run them out of business; Mandy grows suspicious of Georgie's lies.
Hell's Kitchen
The chefs must prepare an elevated Mexican dish; at dinner service, the teams struggle with pork chops and garnishes.
The Real Housewives of Orange County
Katie discusses her early exit this season by addressing her unresolved issues with the group; Emily shares a shocking diagnosis about Luke; Gretchen and Tamra hash out their feud.
Wicked: One Wonderful Night
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are joined by “Wicked: For Good” co-stars Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang and Marissa Bode for a night of reimagined musical arrangements, cast interviews and behind-the-scenes moments.
Thursday Night Football
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Denver Broncos at Colorado's Empower Field at Mile High.
Ghosts
Trevor finds a way to spend more time with his newly discovered daughter by getting her a job at Jay's restaurant.
9-1-1: Nashville
Blue takes his firefighter exam; Roxie and Taylor search for the identity of an unconscious girl and respond to a high-stakes emergency involving two abducted children.
Alex vs. AROD
Airing over three consecutive Thursdays, the docuseries sees Alex Rodriguez confront the personal struggles and controversies that shaped his journey from baseball prodigy to MLB superstar.
Matlock
Matty and Olympia race to protect each other from Julian's suspicions as they also work on a teenager's resentencing case.
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test
The remaining recruits search for a vital intelligence package and retrieve a hostage before the compound is filled with deadly gas and explodes.
Elsbeth
After a donor's death shakes New York's nonprofit arts scene, Elsbeth questions the victim's friend (William Jackson Harper); Elsbeth runs into her old pal Marissa Gold (Sarah Steele).
Grey's Anatomy
Jo navigates a challenging case with a pregnant mother; Blue and Jules care for a diabetic patient; Simone treats a patient with a surprising revelation.