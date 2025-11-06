Sarah Paulson Reveals Her Least Favorite American Horror Story Season: 'This Is Going To Be Controversial'

Sarah Paulson may be returning to "American Horror Story" for its star-studded 13th season, but there's one installment of the FX anthology series that she'd rather not revisit.

During her Nov. 4 appearance on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live," Paulson received a predictably shady viewer question: "What would you rank as your least favorite season of 'American Horror Story'?"

"This is going to be controversial because a lot of people love it," Paulson admitted, taking a much-needed sip of her drink. "But I'm going to vote ... Roanoke." When host Andy Cohen expressed genuine surprise at her response, Paulson simply said, "It wasn't for me."

To be fair, "American Horror Story" fans have always been divided over "Roanoke." The show's sixth season took a major creative swing, taking the form of a docuseries called "My Roanoke Nightmare." Lily Rabe starred as Shelby Miller, a woman who actually experienced the supernatural occurrences, while Paulson was Audrey Tindall, the actress playing Shelby in the show's reenactments. The finale also reunited viewers with a much older version of Paulson's "Asylum" character Lana Winters, who interviewed the survivors.