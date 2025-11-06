5 Best TV Shows To Watch After King Of The Hill
So you've finished the recent (and excellent) "King of the Hill" revival season and you're looking for something to watch on the dang TV: We've got you covered.
Mike Judge's Texas-set animated series had a 13-season run on Fox that ended in 2010, and Hank Hill and his family made their triumphant return with a revival season that dropped earlier in 2025 on Hulu. The new batch of episodes catches viewers up with Hank & Co. in present-day, aging the characters and allowing us to — as we pointed out in our review — watch their take on the absurdities of modern life.
Thankfully, another "King of the Hill" season is on the way: The series has been renewed for 30 (!) additional episodes. But if you're missing the Hills' company and are looking for another show that can scratch that Arlen itch, below are five series suggestions that can keep you occupied until the new episodes debut.
Beavis and Butt-Head (& Daria)
"King of the Hill" creator Mike Judge first made a name for himself with the zeitgeist-defining "Beavis and Butt-Head." And while Hank Hill might not be the smartest man in Arlen, compared to his predecessors, he's a downright genius.
Where "King of the Hill" is reserved and subtle in its character-based humor, "Beavis and Butt-Head" is gleefully juvenile. The two titular slackers spend much of the day sitting in front of the TV spouting off nonsense. And on the rare occasions they are not in front of the boob tube, they drive their local community insane with their incoherent babbling and bad behavior.
In addition to creating both shows and voicing the trio of Hank Hill, Beavis, and Butt-Head (the latter two of whom have their own revival, as well), Judge also voices a fourth character who is something of a precursor to Mr. Hill: Tom Anderson. The unfortunate victim of many of Beavis and Butt-Head's pranks, Mr. Anderson looks and sounds very similar to Hank Hill, and, per Judge, was supposed to be Hank's father, but Fox wouldn't allow him to use the character on "King of the Hill."
While "King of the Hill" isn't officially an offshoot of "Beavis and Butt-Head," the hedonistic duo have their own spin-off in the form of "Daria." As the sarcastic star of her own show, Daria kept the spirit of "King of the Hill" alive by using the medium of animation to capture what life is really like in America, albeit for a younger generation ... which is now closer to Hank Hill's age.
Bob's Burgers
Picture this: You're an ordinary father trying to simply enjoy your time in front of the grill while your neurotic and/or insane family members do everything they can to ruin the little peace of mind you have left. This describes Hank Hill just as well as it describes Bob Belcher, the titular proprietor of "Bob's Burgers."
Premiering shortly after "King of the Hill" was canceled, "Bob's Burgers" is a decidedly sweeter and more whimsical take on the animated family sitcom. Set behind the counter of a burger shack, the series follows the Belcher family members as they drive their poor patriarch, Bob, mad with their harebrained schemes. (Unlike Hank Hill, though, Bob is a much more open-minded father figure.) The result is a series that is far less scathing and political than "King of the Hill," but that retains the same working-class charm with which fans of the latter show will fall deeply in love.
American Dad!
If "Bob's Burgers" is a more whimsical take on "King of the Hill" while still remaining more-or-less grounded in reality, then "American Dad!" is the most over-the-top version of a classic sitcom family can be. The series follows patriotic patriarch Stan Smith, your everyday relatable CIA agent, as he juggles being a working husband to his wife, Francine, and father to their kids, Hayley and Steve. While that might sound ordinary enough, the introduction of the family's pet goldfish, Klaus, who's equipped with the brain of a German athlete, and Roger, an extraterrestrial who is a flamboyant master of disguise with hundreds of alter-egos, quickly sets the show apart from the rest of this list.
After an 11-season run on Fox, "American Dad" had another 10-year run on TBS, where it doubled down on being as outrageous and over-the-top as possible, cementing a unique identity for itself. Now the show is set to return to Fox for another four seasons (at least), so if you can't stand the wait for one more season of "King of the Hill," "American Dad!" might be your best bet.
Malcolm in the Middle
While the other shows on Fox's comedy lineup center on the put-upon father figure, "Malcolm in the Middle" lets the kids take the spotlight. Young genius Malcolm (Frankie Muniz) struggles with controlling his staggering intellect and budding hormones, while his ne'er-do-well big brother Reese (Justin Berfield) and little brother Dewey (Erik Per Sullivan) cause trouble for their parents, Hal (Bryan Cranston) and Lois (Jane Kaczmarek).
Like "King of the Hill," what sets "Malcolm in the Middle" apart is its focus on everyday, lower-middle-class characters. Malcolm's family constantly teeters on the poverty line, depending on how much damage their latest scheme or accident has caused. As a live-action show, "Malcolm in the Middle" is easily the most grounded series on this list, but that only serves as another point of comparison to "King of the Hill," which followed a strict set of "Do's and Don'ts" to keep the show's feet firmly planted in the real world.
"Malcolm in the Middle" also happens to be in the process of getting its own continuation that shows us what kind of trouble our favorite dysfunctional family has gotten up to in the last two decades or so, although this revival will be just a four-episode Disney+ miniseries.
Common Side Effects
The Adult Swim animated thriller "Common Side Effects" might appear to be an offbeat choice, but hear us out. Not only is "Common Side Effects" produced by Mike Judge, who also plays the show's most comedic character, but it retains the satirical heart of the show that constantly questions why we take certain things about our society for granted.
The series follows young executive assistant Frances as she toils away under an incompetent healthcare CEO voiced by Judge, when a chance encounter with high school friend Marshall Cuso gets her an up-close look at his miracle discovery: A blue mushroom that can cure all illnesses. At first, the series plays like an outright comedy, with the bumbling Marshall trying (and failing) to convince the world of the mushroom's powers. But when the truth is revealed, the full power of Big Pharma and the U.S. government comes barreling down on Marshall and Frances, forcing them to decide how hard they will fight to save the world.
"Common Side Effects" was not just nominated by the Emmys as one of the best animated series of 2025, but also by the Television Critics Association as one of the year's "outstanding new programs," alongside heavyweights like "The Pitt and "The Studio." That this little animated series could be spoken of in the same breath as the biggest shows on TV is no accident: "Common Side Effects" is one of the best shows of 2025 and is a worthwhile addition to your watchlist now that you've caught all of "King of the Hill."