5 Best TV Shows To Watch After King Of The Hill

"King of the Hill" creator Mike Judge first made a name for himself with the zeitgeist-defining "Beavis and Butt-Head." And while Hank Hill might not be the smartest man in Arlen, compared to his predecessors, he's a downright genius.

Where "King of the Hill" is reserved and subtle in its character-based humor, "Beavis and Butt-Head" is gleefully juvenile. The two titular slackers spend much of the day sitting in front of the TV spouting off nonsense. And on the rare occasions they are not in front of the boob tube, they drive their local community insane with their incoherent babbling and bad behavior.

In addition to creating both shows and voicing the trio of Hank Hill, Beavis, and Butt-Head (the latter two of whom have their own revival, as well), Judge also voices a fourth character who is something of a precursor to Mr. Hill: Tom Anderson. The unfortunate victim of many of Beavis and Butt-Head's pranks, Mr. Anderson looks and sounds very similar to Hank Hill, and, per Judge, was supposed to be Hank's father, but Fox wouldn't allow him to use the character on "King of the Hill."

While "King of the Hill" isn't officially an offshoot of "Beavis and Butt-Head," the hedonistic duo have their own spin-off in the form of "Daria." As the sarcastic star of her own show, Daria kept the spirit of "King of the Hill" alive by using the medium of animation to capture what life is really like in America, albeit for a younger generation ... which is now closer to Hank Hill's age.