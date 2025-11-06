Is NCIS' Mark Harmon Revisiting Gibbs' Past With Lala In NCIS: Origins Crossover? Watch Exclusive First Look

Mark Harmon is returning to the NCIS-verse on Tuesday to help tell Gibbs' story — but will he share more about his relationship with Lala?

In the exclusive first look above, Harmon still appears to be living in Alaska, where he sits inside a cabin tinkering with an old radio. He begins to write in his journal about his early NIS days, and delivers voiceover recounting his three decades on the job.

But then, he begins speaking aloud: "Over the years, the outside changes, but inside, you still feel all the same things. You'll see."

Might Gibbs be talking about his young love? The story he's previously never told?! And who is he talking to? That switch from voiceover to talking aloud must mean something, right? Could he be talking to an older Lala who may be sitting in the cabin with him? Or has this man gotten a bad case of Alaskan cabin fever?

All of these questions are set to be answered in the two-hour crossover event airing on Tuesday, Nov. 11. "NCIS: Origins" will air first at 8/7c, following young Gibbs and the team as they investigate the small-town death of a naval officer in the '90s. Then at 9 pm, the case is unexpectedly re-opened in the present day on "NCIS" in an emotional episode that star Wilmer Valderrama previously told TVLine will require a few tissues.

Harmon's appearance as Leroy Jethro Gibbs, the iconic TV character he played for 18 seasons on "NCIS," marks his first major visit to the CBS prequel since a brief cameo in the series' 2024 pilot. He currently narrates each episode.

Once you've watched the sneak peek above, hit the comments with your "NCIS" crossover predictions: Will Harmon's return reveal anything about Gibbs' relationship with Lala?