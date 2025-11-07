15 TV Theme Songs You Didn't Know Were Created By Famous Musicians
What do Mariah Carey, Ozzy Osbourne, and the Barenaked Ladies have in common? You've probably heard a theme song they performed hundreds of times without even realizing it.
It's a bit of a lost art form, but there's something about a great theme song that can elevate any TV show. It's a way of getting you in the mood for whatever's about to happen, and if you're tuning in for the first time, the theme song sometimes explains what the show's about, so you don't need to catch up on years of lore.
Theme songs often become affiliated with whatever TV show they're on. It's easy to forget actual human beings had to craft something so infectious, and in many cases, a surprisingly famous musician is behind some of the best TV theme songs ever. Scroll down to see 15 such cases, then drop a comment with any we might have missed.
Barenaked Ladies - The Big Bang Theory
"The Big Bang Theory" will seemingly never run out of spin-off ideas, but one thing the original series will have over any others is its now-classic theme song. It's a catchy riff on the beginning of everything, taking the audience through history, leading up to the momentous event of four nerds sharing an apartment together. The song comes from Canadian rockers Barenaked Ladies, and it was fate that brought them to sitcom glory.
"Big Bang Theory" creator Chuck Lorre was at a Barenaked Ladies concert when singer Ed Robertson began rapping about, of all things, the Big Bang theory. He was developing a show of the same name at the time, so he reached out to Robertson to come up with a theme song. He had been burned before trying to write for television, so he waited until the last second to write it. In fact, Robertson wrote "The Big Bang Theory" theme song in the shower 20 minutes before he was set to show it to Lorre. Procrastination won out that day, as Lorre loved it, and sitcom history was made.
Aretha Franklin - A Different World
"A Different World" was a spin-off of "The Cosby Show" that followed Denise Huxtable (Lisa Bonet) at college, although she would only be a main cast member for the first season. That wasn't the only major change-up, as the theme song also got a makeover. Al Green recorded a version, but since the creatives behind the scenes wanted a female voice to go with the show, Phoebe Snow recorded the first season's track. There would, however, be a bigger name redoing the theme.
To mix things up, the series had Aretha Franklin sing the theme song for Season 2. It was something borrowed from "The Cosby Show," where every season had a different vibe, theme song, and dance routine. However, they soon realized what should be a universal truth for everybody: There's no topping Aretha Franklin. Her version of the "Different World" theme song would become the definitive iteration and stay with the show through Season 5. The final season would get a refresh with Boyz II Men and Terrence Forsythe remixing things.
Mark Mothersbaugh - Rugrats
"Rugrats" remains one of the best Nickelodeon shows ever. Everyone from young kids to adults could enjoy the adventures of babies letting their imaginations run wild, and the theme song, from Devo frontman Mark Mothersbaugh, is the kind of catchy earworm you find yourself humming every now and then.
The "Rugrats" theme song is an original piece, but series co-creator Gábor Csupó originally wanted to use an existing track off Mothersbaugh's solo album "Muzic for Insomniacs." Csupó wanted something simplistic that a child could easily recognize, and unbeknownst to Csupó at the time, Mothersbaugh did create music for TV shows. He worked on "Pee-Wee's Playhouse" and was more than happy to create an original song that was in the same style as "Muzic for Insomniacs" to go along with the new cartoon. Mothersbaugh's contributions didn't end there, as he helped helm the score throughout the series.
Carly Rae Jepsen - Fuller House
"Full House" had one of the best TV theme songs of the 1980s. "Everywhere You Look" became an instant hit as performed by Jesse Frederick. Frederick was something of a sitcom legend during this time, as he also wrote music for the likes of "Family Matters" and "Step by Step." But when "Full House" got rebooted by Netflix in 2016, the theme song needed a refresh, and the vocal duties transferred over to "Call Me Maybe" singer Carly Rae Jepsen.
Jepsen worked alongside Frederick in making the new theme song and was encouraged to make it her own rather than try to emulate what's come before. It was pretty much a dream come true for Jepsen, who told Rolling Stone what a big fan she was of "Full House" growing up. Of any project on the docket, she wanted to ensure she could do this one. "I had a lot going on at the time," she said. "I remember my team thinking, 'I don't think you're going to have time to do this.' It was casually mentioned in one of those phone calls, and I said, 'What? We have to make time for this! I'll come in the middle of the night, whatever it is.'"
Quincy Jones - Ironside
A show about a police consultant in a wheelchair doesn't exactly scream "funky, vaguely psychedelic theme song with plenty of synths." But for some reason, Quincy Jones' theme song for "Ironside" fits so well with the show. It's an epic title sequence consisting largely of silhouettes. It's fast-paced and gets viewers excited for whatever job Chief Robert T. Ironside (Raymond Burr) has this week.
The "Ironside" opening number holds a special place in the pantheon of TV theme songs, as it's reportedly the first time a synthesizer had been used for television. Jones stuck with the show to compose the music for the first eight episodes before Oliver Nelson took over. With the theme song's catchy beat, it's no wonder the tune has endured the test of time and gone on to be sampled in more than 100 other songs, including "Hurt You" by The Weeknd and "Codeine Crazy" by Future.
TLC - All That
Kids in the 1990s couldn't quite stay up late enough to watch "Saturday Night Live." Fortunately, they had "All That" on Nickelodeon to tide them over, which undoubtedly introduced many children to the joys of sketch comedy. "All That" was simply a very cool show, as evidenced by its theme song performed by TLC.
The girl group dominated the '90s with hits like "Waterfalls" and "No Scrubs," so it made sense that "All That" wouldn't merely tap them for the theme song. They were also the very first musical guest the show had, performing "What About Your Friends" in the inaugural episode. They returned for the series' third episode, where they interacted with Mavis (Kenan Thompson) and Clavis (Kel Mitchell), two old men characters the young actors would routinely portray. They then hit the stage to perform "Creep," so from the start, TLC was baked into the DNA of "All That."
Regina Spektor - Orange is the New Black
Regina Spektor provided a cover of the Malvina Reynolds song "Little Boxes" for "Weeds," a show created by Jenji Kohan. Years later, Kohan would work on another series called "Orange Is the New Black," and she would turn to her former collaborator once more to see what she could do for the opening sequence. The result is the original song "You've Got Time," which is set against a slideshow of prisoners' faces, with the song offering the simultaneous feeling of melancholy and hope.
Since they had a previous working relationship, Kohan provided Spektor with ample materials to illustrate the tone "Orange Is the New Black" was trying to achieve. Spektor told Rolling Stone, "She would send me some rough, unfinished episodes, and so I got to really experience the world of the show and got to see what the characters were really like, and it kind of helped me finish the song." While there was no pressure if the song didn't work out, Kohan loved it instantly.
They Might Be Giants - Malcolm in the Middle
"Malcolm in the Middle" was the perfect sitcom for anyone watching who felt like no one really understood who they were. It was a show for all the outcasts out there, and the theme song does a great job exemplifying that sensibility with a bellowing chorus of "You're not the boss of me now." The track, "Boss of Me," comes courtesy of They Might Be Giants, and it's since become the band's claim to fame.
They Might Be Giants had been around since the 1980s by the time "Malcolm in the Middle" premiered in 2000. "Boss of Me" earned the band their very first Grammy for Best Song Written for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media, so, in essence, they wrote the best TV theme song of that year. It's hard to argue with that, as the song plays perfectly into a dysfunctional family trying to get along, and it's a blast to sing at the top of your lungs.
Mariah Carey - Mixed-ish
"mixed-ish" spun off from "black-ish," where Dr. Rainbow Johnson (Tracee Ellis Ross) recounts what it was like to grow up in a mixed-race family in the 1980s. The show got some serious vocal power for the theme song, enlisting Mariah Carey for the track "In the Mix," which she was pleased to record. She told TheWrap, "As a biracial woman in the entertainment industry, there was no way I did not want to be a part of 'mixed-ish,' especially after seeing the pilot, which I loved."
According to executive producer Karen Gist, Carey was also very interested in appearing as a guest star at some point, which makes sense given her history of acting in films like "Precious" and "The Butler." Sadly, that would never come to pass. "mixed-ish" was canceled after just two seasons, showing that even a great theme song can't save some shows.
Patrick and Ralph Carney - BoJack Horseman
The opening theme to "BoJack Horseman" is almost surreal in its quality, appropriate for a show featuring anthropomorphic animals dealing with depression, anxiety, and a host of other issues. The song comes from Patrick Carney, drummer for The Black Keys, as well as his uncle Ralph Carney, a prolific instrumentalist who's worked with many notable names over the years, including Tom Waits, the B-52s, Elvis Costello, and St. Vincent.
Patrick Carney didn't intend for the music to become a theme song. In fact, it started as a test track he made in a new studio when he was just messing around with different sounds and beats. He sent it over to his uncle, who added the saxophones and bass trombone, and they wound up with something pretty cool. When a producer reached out asking for a potential title song, the Carneys already had something in the can, and the dream-like quality of the song worked so well for the tone they wanted. Everything came together in a sort of happy accident.
Ozzy Osbourne - Dog the Bounty Hunter
Heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne may be best known for his work with Black Sabbath and as a solo artist and reality star, but he also sang the theme song for "Dog the Bounty Hunter." His raw, piercing vocals add a layer of greatness as the viewer watches Duane "Dog" Chapman suit up for another day of capturing individuals who have skipped on their bail. Chapman definitely maintains a larger-than-life personality on- and off-camera, so it makes sense he'd want something by the Prince of Darkness to lend an air of menace to everything he does.
It's unclear how Osbourne came to record the "Dog the Bounty Hunter" theme song, but the two do have a history. Chapman even appears in a Season 4 episode of "The Osbournes," greeting the heavy metal family as they arrive in Hawaii, which is where much of "Dog the Bounty Hunter" was filmed. Osbourne sadly passed away in July 2025, but left behind an impressive legacy of music where even his theme songs go hard.
Primus - South Park
The subversive comedy of "South Park" requires a subversive band to get fans in the mood. Experimental rock band Primus was a perfect fit, and according to singer-bassist Les Claypool, "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone reached out to Primus because they were a band both men enjoyed. Of course, when "South Park" was first kicking off in the '90s, the band had no idea it would be a monster hit.
Initially, the band submitted a much slower song for the cartoon, which is actually the twangy music you typically hear during the closing credits. Comedy Central wanted something faster, so they sped up the music and asked Claypool to re-record the vocals. The band didn't take it that seriously, not knowing if the show would even last that long, but it's still going strong. Primus' music is integral to "South Park" and is one of the best animated theme songs ever. There have been various remixes over the years, but everyone knows South Park is now the place to have yourself a time and leave your woes behind.
Solange Knowles and Destiny's Child - The Proud Family
"The Proud Family" was an important show within Disney Channel's line-up in the early 2000s, focusing on the titular Black family as protagonist Penny Proud (voiced by Kyla Pratt) navigated the perils of coming of age. Many Disney Channel shows have great theme songs, but "The Proud Family" has a genuine claim to the top spot, seeing as its theme was performed by Solange Knowles, sister of Beyoncé. And she brought her sister on board to help, with additional vocals from Destiny's Child.
The "Proud Family" theme is the perfect nostalgic treat, which is why Solange Knowles has performed it live on occasion to the delight of millennials everywhere. When the show got rebooted for "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder," the theme was sung by Joyce Wrice. The Knowles sisters have seen quite a rise in fame since the 2000s, so it's understandable that Disney might not have wanted to pay them their rates these days to re-record the track.
Selena Gomez - Shake It Up
Talk about worlds colliding. "Shake It Up," which debuted in 2010, helped launch the careers of Zendaya and Bella Thorne, who star as background dancers Rocky Blue and CeCe Jones, respectively. Both performers can sing, so one might assume one or both of them would be tapped for the show's theme song. Instead, Disney Channel went in another direction by getting a tried-and-true Disney star at the time — Selena Gomez — to helm those vocals.
The opening theme — also called "Shake It Up" — was written and produced by Jeanne Lurie, Chen Neeman, and Aris Archontis, a team that has a long history of penning hits for Disney, as they also made the theme songs for "Good Luck Charlie" and "Sonny With a Chance."
Cyndi Lauper - Pee-wee's Playhouse
For years, no one knew Cyndi Lauper was the voice behind the theme song for "Pee-wee's Playhouse." It's easy to miss as she puts on a Betty Boop-esque voice (under the pseudonym of Ellen Shaw) to perform the silly song about all the wild and crazy fun Pee-wee Herman (the late Paul Reubens) has with all his pals. The song was also written by Devo's Mark Mothersbaugh, who was well-trenched in TV music before his "Rugrats" gig came along.
In "Cyndi Lauper: A Memoir," the singer explains the reasoning for concealing her involvement in the children's show. "I couldn't have it under my name because I was going to put out [the album] 'True Colors,' which had a serious tone," she wrote. "In our superficial world, people couldn't accept both at the same time." "True Colors" is definitely a departure from Lauper's previous album, "She's So Unusual," which had the hit song "Girls Just Want to Have Fun." If anything, it's a testament to her range that she could do both "True Colors" and "Pee-wee's Playhouse" at the same time.