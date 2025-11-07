15 TV Theme Songs You Didn't Know Were Created By Famous Musicians

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

What do Mariah Carey, Ozzy Osbourne, and the Barenaked Ladies have in common? You've probably heard a theme song they performed hundreds of times without even realizing it.

It's a bit of a lost art form, but there's something about a great theme song that can elevate any TV show. It's a way of getting you in the mood for whatever's about to happen, and if you're tuning in for the first time, the theme song sometimes explains what the show's about, so you don't need to catch up on years of lore.

Theme songs often become affiliated with whatever TV show they're on. It's easy to forget actual human beings had to craft something so infectious, and in many cases, a surprisingly famous musician is behind some of the best TV theme songs ever. Scroll down to see 15 such cases, then drop a comment with any we might have missed.