Boston Blue Adds Marvel Vet Xochitl Gomez As [Spoiler]

Danny isn't the only Reagan who'll be romantically spoken for in Season 1 of "Boston Blue."

Marvel Cinematic Universe alum Xochitl Gomez — who played America Chavez in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," then went on to win Season 32 of "Dancing With the Stars" — has joined the "Blue Bloods" spinoff in a heavily recurring role, TVLine has learned. She'll make her debut in Episode 6 (airing Friday, Nov. 21 at 10/9c, on CBS) as Penny, "a quick-witted, charming young woman with a mysterious past who crashes into Sean's life."

As TVLine previously reported, that same episode also brings back Marisa Ramirez as Danny's former partner-turned-girlfriend, Maria Baez. The hour finds Danny and new partner Lena (Sonequa Martin-Green) tracking a serial home invader with Baez's help, while "Mae (Gloria Reuben) and Sarah (Maggie Lawson) uncover a troubling leak that could upend the justice system," and "Sean's budding romance faces unexpected complications."