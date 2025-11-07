Boston Blue Adds Marvel Vet Xochitl Gomez As [Spoiler]
Danny isn't the only Reagan who'll be romantically spoken for in Season 1 of "Boston Blue."
Marvel Cinematic Universe alum Xochitl Gomez — who played America Chavez in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," then went on to win Season 32 of "Dancing With the Stars" — has joined the "Blue Bloods" spinoff in a heavily recurring role, TVLine has learned. She'll make her debut in Episode 6 (airing Friday, Nov. 21 at 10/9c, on CBS) as Penny, "a quick-witted, charming young woman with a mysterious past who crashes into Sean's life."
As TVLine previously reported, that same episode also brings back Marisa Ramirez as Danny's former partner-turned-girlfriend, Maria Baez. The hour finds Danny and new partner Lena (Sonequa Martin-Green) tracking a serial home invader with Baez's help, while "Mae (Gloria Reuben) and Sarah (Maggie Lawson) uncover a troubling leak that could upend the justice system," and "Sean's budding romance faces unexpected complications."
Why Boston Blue Recast Sean Reagan
"Boston Blue" follows Donnie Wahlberg's NYPD Detective Danny Reagan as he takes a position with the Boston Police Department in hopes of reconnecting with his younger son, Sean (Mika Amonsen), who is beginning his own law enforcement career in Massachusetts.
Amonsen took over the role of Sean from original portrayer Andrew Terraciano, who recurred throughout all 14 seasons of "Blue Bloods." On the recast, "Boston Blue" co-creator Brandon Margolis told TVLine, "First of all, we love Andrew's work from the original series and loved watching him grow up on TV. But once we realized we were telling a very new chapter in this character's life, creatively it made sense to find an actor with a different energy. Mika's performance calls back to Sean's vulnerabilities, but he brings a youthful energy that takes the character in a new direction we loved.
