Boston Blue Is Bringing Baez Back In A Big Way — See Photos

The Oct. 17 premiere of "Boston Blue" confirmed that Danny Reagan and Maria Baez were officially an item: Ramirez made a surprise cameo, which revealed that the former partners-in-crime-solving did more than just go out for pizza following the events of the "Blue Bloods" series finale.

"There's been a whole period of time where that relationship has grown and evolved," co-creator Brandon Sonnier told TVLine at the time. "And honestly, there's a real 'wow' factor when you see [that scene]."

Then, following Danny's decision to permanently relocate in Episode 2, Ramirez resurfaced at the tail end of Episode 3. That hour marked Baez's first scenes set in Boston — though we'd been told earlier in the hour that she'd already made several trips to Beantown to see her boyfriend.

"Baez will return — multiple times in the first season — and it's a story we're going to tell," fellow EP Brandon Margolis said. "The struggle of moving to a new place and what you leave behind is front and center, and that includes the relationship with Baez, which continues for multiple episodes this season."

Are you looking forward to Marisa Ramirez's next appearance as Maria Baez in "Boston Blue" Season 1, Episode 6? Leave a comment and let us know.