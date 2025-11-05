Boston Blue Is Bringing Baez Back In A Big Way — See Photos
"Boston Blue" is giving Danny and Baez fans a reason to be grateful.
While the "Blue Bloods" spinoff has already blessed 'shippers with not one, but two appearances by Marisa Ramirez — in Episodes 1 and 3 — the Donnie Wahlberg drama is bringing Danny's girlfriend back in a big way ahead of the Thanksgiving break.
Airing Friday, Nov. 21 (CBS, 10/9c), Episode 6 — titled "Code of Ethics" — will see Danny and new partner Lena hunt down a serial home invader with an assist from Baez. Meanwhile, "Mae and Sarah uncover a troubling leak that could upend the justice system."
New photos, seen above and below, show Baez arrive at BPD headquarters with a pair of coffees in hand. We also see her standing beside her former partner-turned-long-distance squeeze, and conversing with Sean — marking the first time Ramirez shares a scene with Mika Amonsen, who replaced "Blue Bloods" actor Andrew Terraciano in the role of Danny's son.
A Brief Recap of Baez's Previous Boston Blue Cameos
The Oct. 17 premiere of "Boston Blue" confirmed that Danny Reagan and Maria Baez were officially an item: Ramirez made a surprise cameo, which revealed that the former partners-in-crime-solving did more than just go out for pizza following the events of the "Blue Bloods" series finale.
"There's been a whole period of time where that relationship has grown and evolved," co-creator Brandon Sonnier told TVLine at the time. "And honestly, there's a real 'wow' factor when you see [that scene]."
Then, following Danny's decision to permanently relocate in Episode 2, Ramirez resurfaced at the tail end of Episode 3. That hour marked Baez's first scenes set in Boston — though we'd been told earlier in the hour that she'd already made several trips to Beantown to see her boyfriend.
"Baez will return — multiple times in the first season — and it's a story we're going to tell," fellow EP Brandon Margolis said. "The struggle of moving to a new place and what you leave behind is front and center, and that includes the relationship with Baez, which continues for multiple episodes this season."
Are you looking forward to Marisa Ramirez's next appearance as Maria Baez in "Boston Blue" Season 1, Episode 6? Leave a comment and let us know.