Finding The Perfect Twin Peaks Town Location Was A Last-Minute Miracle

There are so many iconic characters from "Twin Peaks," but none bigger or more memorable than the town that lends the show its name. From the start, Mark Frost and the late, great David Lynch envisioned an ensemble show that told the story of a whole town, with disparate storylines overlapping over the course of the series. This structure was possible in part because of the extensive, multi-generational cast, but also because the fictional town the two created was full of nooks and crannies, perfect for all kinds of different stories.

And yet, the creators nearly didn't find the setting that would perfectly embody the world of the show they wrote. "The pilot was very specific," Frost explained in The Guardian's oral history of the show. "It had a hotel next to a waterfall. It had a picturesque train station, a sheriff's department, a high school, the diner. We went up to Seattle and scouted for five days, and we were really discouraged we hadn't found what we were looking for."

Thankfully, fate intervened. "On the last day, the location manager said: 'Well, there's one place I could show you. It's a little out of the way,'" Frost continued. That conversation led them to the towns of Snoqualmie and North Bend. "We drove out there the next day," Frost said, "and every single thing in the script was right there. It was spooky. We had just imagined a town that already existed."