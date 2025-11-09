TV Shows That Permanently Damaged Actors' Bodies

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" seems about as safe of a show as you can get, as far as sustaining physical injuries. It's about a housewife, Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), who pursues stand-up comedy in the late 1950s, so most episodes are just people talking really fast. But Brosnahan's issue was more with costuming than stunts, as her bones are permanently altered from having to wear a corset.

The actress appeared on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in 2020 to talk about her time on the show, and she revealed how several of her ribs are now fused together from delivering Amy Sherman-Palladino's dialogue while wearing a corset. "We talk so fast on the show that to get all the words out you can't really take very many breaths," she elaborated. "And I think I wasn't breathing a lot and I was a little bit constrained and apparently some of my ribs are sort of fused together a little bit, and I can't take super deep breaths anymore."

Brosnahan insists she's "fine" despite how painful it sounds, but she's not the only actress on TV who's had to deal with painful corsets. Louisa Jacobson of "The Gilded Age," HBO's period piece set in the 1800s, has also spoken about how painful it can be to wear corsets, as she had trouble sleeping on her side due to the pain in her ribs.