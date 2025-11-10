5 Essential 9-1-1 Episodes Everyone Should Watch At Least Once

Whether you're a devoted fan who's been riding shotgun with the 118 since Day 1, or you're just a casual TV viewer who rolls their eyes at each ridiculous new promo, we can all agree that there's nothing else quite like "9-1-1" on TV.

Yes, there are practically countless first responder shows on TV, from the #OneChicago franchise to the "Law & Order"-verse and everything in between. But when "9-1-1" joined the party back in 2018, it broke (nay, shattered!) the network TV procedural mold, delivering some of the most what-did-I-just-watch moments we've ever seen on television while also creating a small-screen family with whom we couldn't wait to spend more time.

To that end, TVLine has put together a list of five must-watch episodes of "9-1-1," whether you're a newbie looking to dip your toe into the procedural's dangerous waters for the first time or you're simply looking to revisit the show's biggest and best moments.

All nine seasons of "9-1-1" are currently available to stream on Hulu, or on Disney+ with the Hulu bundle. Read on to see our picks for the show's five essential episodes (including a two-parter we couldn't resist), then drop a comment with your own picks below. Did we leave any of your favorites off our list?