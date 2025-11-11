The Fan-Favorite iCarly Character Who Almost Got A Spin-Off Series

Say it with us now: "Gibby!"

Nickelodeon's "iCarly" wrapped in 2012, and you probably know that it expanded the series' canon in 2013 with "Sam & Cat," a sequel crossover spinoff of "iCarly" and "Victorious," featuring an odd-couple pairing of Sam Puckett (played by Jennette McCurdy) and Cat Valentine (Ariana Grande) in the titular roles. What you might not know, though is that "Sam & Cat" wasn't the only series developed to expand the "iCarly" universe: Fan-favorite Orenthal Cornelius "Gibby" Gibson (Noah Munck), the eccentric friend to Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove), Sam, and Fredward "Freddie" Benson (Nathan Kress), was tapped to have a spin-off of his own.

Gibby began his "iCarly" run as a recurring character notable for his eccentricities that included, but were not limited to, randomly taking his shirt off and screaming his name as a catchphrase, akin to a Pokémon. Munck was promoted to series regular for the series' final three seasons.

A pilot titled "Gibby" was filmed in 2012 but ultimately never aired or went to series. The episode follows Gibby as he takes a job mentoring four middle schoolers at the Bixby, an after-school recreation center. The show would have followed Munck's character as he stepped into a leadership role, bringing his signature eccentricities and heart to a new setting. Though Nickelodeon did not grant a series order for "Gibby!," a rough cut of the unaired pilot leaked online in 2023, giving fans a tease at what this spinoff could have entailed.