All's Fair Shows Promise In Episode 4, Featuring A Powerful Performance By Niecy Nash — But Who Killed [Spoiler]?

As Dina explains, she once took down this man's father for running a Ponzi scheme many years ago. The case completely destroyed his credibility, and he killed himself when he felt there was no chance at rebuilding his life and career.

This is pertinent information, as it likely means that Emerald was directly targeted by this man's son in some sort of twisted revenge plot. And while Dina couldn't possibly have predicted that her long-ago legal battle would lead to this, there's an undeniable rift growing between her and Emerald by the end of the episode.

When Emerald's detective friend reveals that the man who attacked her died of a gunshot wound to the head, Dina tells her it was karmic justice — but Emerald is in no mood for a hollow pep talk.

"I don't need you to tell me how I should or shouldn't feel," Emerald tells Dina. "You're trying to alleviate your own f**king guilt because you know this animal never would have come into my life — never would have come after me — if it wasn't for you. You brought that man into my life, into my children's lives. You are the reason I want to stay curled up in a ball, that I don't want to meet my friends for dinner, or anyone anywhere. ... Look, I can't talk to you right now. I know you mean well, and s**t happens, I get that. But I cannot listen to you lecture me on how to get through this, or how to cope. I f**king can't."