NCIS: Origins Bosses Explain Why We Didn't See Mark Harmon's Gibbs Reunite With Lala — Plus, Get Scoop On [Spoiler]'s Surprise Cameo

"NCIS: Origins" has welcomed Mark Harmon back into the NCIS-verse — but when will present-day Gibbs reveal more about his past with Lala?

Tuesday's "NCIS" crossover event began with an hour of "NCIS: Origins," which saw Harmon make a brief return as Gibbs, enjoying his Alaskan cabin in present-day, and reminiscing on his life and career. The episode then switched back to the '90s, as Gibbs relived an old investigation that would span several decades. (It was ultimately reopened in the "NCIS" episode that followed.)

Young Gibbs and the NIS team investigated the murder of a sailor in a small town, but they hit a road block when people didn't want to talk about what they knew; the victim was a general nuisance to the community, and nobody was sorry to see him go. In the end, Franks and Gibbs arrested the town sheriff after he submitted a confession claiming that he committed the crime.

But the sheriff's confession was false, and Franks became haunted by the fact that he helped imprison an innocent man, whom he suspects turned himself in order to protect a woman that he loved. The episode ended with Kyle Schmid's Franks staring down the sheriff in an interrogation room as his face slowly morphed into that of Muse Watson, who originated the role of Franks in "NCIS."

Now that you've read a brief recap of the "NCIS: Origins" portion of the "NCIS" crossover, read on to find out what "NCIS: Origins" co-showrunners David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal had to say about why it wasn't time to see present-day Gibbs speak on his relationship with Lala, Watson's stealth cameo, and the possibility of adding another young "NCIS" character into the "Origins" mix.