NCIS: Origins Bosses Explain Why We Didn't See Mark Harmon's Gibbs Reunite With Lala — Plus, Get Scoop On [Spoiler]'s Surprise Cameo
"NCIS: Origins" has welcomed Mark Harmon back into the NCIS-verse — but when will present-day Gibbs reveal more about his past with Lala?
Tuesday's "NCIS" crossover event began with an hour of "NCIS: Origins," which saw Harmon make a brief return as Gibbs, enjoying his Alaskan cabin in present-day, and reminiscing on his life and career. The episode then switched back to the '90s, as Gibbs relived an old investigation that would span several decades. (It was ultimately reopened in the "NCIS" episode that followed.)
Young Gibbs and the NIS team investigated the murder of a sailor in a small town, but they hit a road block when people didn't want to talk about what they knew; the victim was a general nuisance to the community, and nobody was sorry to see him go. In the end, Franks and Gibbs arrested the town sheriff after he submitted a confession claiming that he committed the crime.
But the sheriff's confession was false, and Franks became haunted by the fact that he helped imprison an innocent man, whom he suspects turned himself in order to protect a woman that he loved. The episode ended with Kyle Schmid's Franks staring down the sheriff in an interrogation room as his face slowly morphed into that of Muse Watson, who originated the role of Franks in "NCIS."
Now that you've read a brief recap of the "NCIS: Origins" portion of the "NCIS" crossover, read on to find out what "NCIS: Origins" co-showrunners David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal had to say about why it wasn't time to see present-day Gibbs speak on his relationship with Lala, Watson's stealth cameo, and the possibility of adding another young "NCIS" character into the "Origins" mix.
It's 'Too Soon' to Reveal Lala's Story
TVLINE | I want to start off by unpacking Mark Harmon's appearance in this week's episode. I wrongly speculated that present-day Gibbs might be talking to present-day Lala in the teaser, but we now know he was talking to a dog. Were there any conversations about seeing Gibbs and Lala reunite in this crossover?
DAVID J. NORTH | It's too soon for those conversations, to reveal what the end of her story is. We knew this would be a big week with this two-hour "NCIS" crossover, and we had originally toyed with opening our hour with clips, kind of a "best of" clips of Mark, but Gina and I spoke, and we thought this would be a great time to check in with Gibbs after four years, and as far as a dog, it just felt very Gibbs. Mark and I have a long history of collaborating on screen with dogs.
GINA LUCITA MONREAL | Yeah, I think Gibbs is a character that tries a lot to be alone. He tries to push people away. He's done that. We've seen him do that his whole life since his wife and daughter died, but ultimately, it doesn't work for him. In the mothership, we see him embracing this whole family; here in "Origins," we see him embracing this whole family, so when David had the idea to have him be out there with a dog, it was just brilliant because he really is the character that is not meant to be alone.
How Long Before a Present-Day Lala/Gibbs Storyline Emerges?
TVLINE | Is there any significance to the song that's playing in the background while Harmon's Gibbs is tinkering away in his cabin? It's Willie Nelson's "Funny How Time Slips Away," which does recount running into an ex who is in love with a new person after she told you she'd love you forever. Could the lyrics be an Easter egg hinting that a reunion between present-day Lala and Gibbs is coming, or even that Lala might have been the one to end things between them?
NORTH | [North and Monreal share a silent glance, and nervously laugh] That was... well thought out. Gina picked the song, I'll let her answer it.
MONREAL | Well, I personally love the song, and I feel it's very Gibbs to be listening to a song like that. The chorus talks about time slipping away in general, not so specific to a love, and I think that's what we were going for, the 30 years between our two episodes, the 30 years of Gibbs growing in his career. But, the idea of Lala is always an undercurrent in the show. It's always an undercurrent with our Gibbs in "Origins." So, I guess never say never as far as whether the song relates to Lala as well.
TVLINE | So how long do fans have to wait for a reunion between present-day Gibbs and present-day Lala, if she's alive, or some kind of explanation of their relationship in the present timeline, if she's not?
NORTH | We're kind of fluid on how we do things. We never want to be boxed in, but I would say that they better be prepared to wait a while.
Muse Watson Returns as Mike Franks
TVLINE | The episode also offers a glimpse at old Franks, played by Muse Watson. Was that computer generated, or was Watson really on set for that scene?
NORTH | He was there. He's just an amazing guy. We reached out to Muse, and he immediately said he loved the show, and he loves Kyle [Schmid]'s portrayal of Franks, and he said, "What can I do to help? I'm coming." It was really fun to see Kyle and Muse together.
TVLINE | Yeah, what did it mean to you to be able to honor his character, who died in the mothership? This was such a creative way to bring him back.
NORTH | It was special. It was really, really special. I hadn't worked with him in many, many years, and so it was really cool and very, very special to Kyle because he really wanted to pay homage to Muse and the character that Muse had created.
Are Vera and Franks Flirting?!
TVLINE | I want to shift gears and get into the Vera and Franks of it all. By the end of the episode, we learn Franks wasn't ever really asking Vera on a date, but the way he suggested motorcycle classes to satiate her thrill-seeking desire still kind of felt romantic. Are things brewing between them? Could this chemistry be part of why they are no longer partners?
MONREAL | I think that Franks really does care about Vera. We know that in the future, motorcycles are really important to her character, and this was the start of it, and it was his idea because he knows her so well. So, there is definitely a love underneath their relationship. They butt heads in such a major way that it would be hard to picture them together. It definitely makes for a fun conflict when you care about somebody that much, but you also are so annoyed by them.
TVLINE | Before I let you go, I want to share that I recently spoke with "NCIS" star Wilmer Valderrama...
NORTH | Is this going to be about little Torres again?!
TVLINE | Yes!
NORTH | I talk to Wilmer once or twice a week, and we're going to do baby Torres just to get it out of Wilmer's system.
TVLINE | So you think in the next crossover you'll work him in there?
NORTH | I mean, we have to. He's not leaving us any choice.
Were you happy to see Harmon and Watson return to the NCIS-verse? And how do you think Lala will fit into Gibbs' life in the present day?