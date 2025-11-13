Casting News: Station 19 Star Returns To ABC, Jason Momoa Gears Up For Kurt Sutter Biker Drama And More

By Andy Swift
Station 19 star Jaina Lee Ortiz is returning to ABC in RJ Decker Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

A "Station 19" favorite is returning to ABC. Jaina Lee Ortiz, last seen on the network as firefighter Andy Herrera, has been cast as a series regular opposite Scott Speedman ("Grey's Anatomy") in the upcoming drama "RJ Decker," Deadline reports.

Based on Carl Hiaasen's 1987 novel "Double Whammy," the series follows RJ Decker (Speedman), a disgraced newspaper photographer and ex-con who "starts over as a private investigator in the colorful-if-crime-filled world of South Florida, tackling cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre, with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife and a shadowy new benefactor — a woman from his past who could be his greatest ally... or his one-way ticket back to prison," per ABC's official logline.

Ortiz will portray Emi Ochoa, described as the "shrewd-if-unpredictable" daughter of an extremely powerful — and equally corrupt — senator who shares a complicated history with Decker.

The rest of the cast includes Adelaide Clemens ("Under the Banner of Heaven") as Decker's ex Catherine Delacroix; Kevin Rankin ("Justified") as Decker's former cellmate Aloysius; and Bevin Bru ("Batwoman") as Melody Romero, a Fort Lauderdale Police Department detective — who's now married to Catherine.

Slated to premiere sometime in 2026, "RJ Decker" hails from "Elementary" creator Rob Doherty. He'll executive-produce alongside pilot director Paul McGuigan, Hiassen, Carl Beverly and Sarah Timberman.

In other recent casting news...

* Jason Momoa ("Chief of War") is set to star in "Nomad," an Apple TV biker drama co-created by Kurt Sutter ("Sons of Anarchy") and Chris Collins ("The Wire"), Deadline reports. Set "in the violent underworld of New Zealand's outlaw bikers, a warrior torn between two lives, two callings and two families must decide which path defines his true destiny," according to the report. Collins will serve as showrunner, executive-producing alongside Sutter, Momoa and Brian Mendoza.

* Michelle Monaghan ("The White Lotus") has been cast in a yet-untitled hockey drama for Netflix, TVLine has learned. Monaghan will star as Harper Sullivan, a hockey coach tasked with rebuilding a Minnesota high school team after it suffers a "tragic loss." The eight-episode series is created by Nick Naveda, with Bridget Bedard ("Love Life") serving as showrunner.

