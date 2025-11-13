The Voice Season 29: Who's Returning For 'Battle Of Champions' In 2026? And How Does The New Format Work?
"The Voice" is shaking things up in a big way in Season 29 with a new trio (yes, trio!) of returning coaches, a new twist added to every round, and even a fancy new title.
For starters, it's being called "The Voice: Battle of Champions," as all three of the returning coaches are winners from previous "Voice" seasons. In case you missed the photo above, those three "Voice" juggernauts are Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and John Legend.
Recently announced as part of NBC's 2026 midseason premiere schedule unveiling, "The Voice: Battle of Champions" will premiere on Monday, Feb. 23 at 9/8c.
Highlighting the many changes in store for Season 29, NBC says that "Battle of Champions" will be "infused with fast-paced, competitive elements inspired by both, delivering a fresh twist on the format that raises the stakes for coaches and artists alike." And that's an understatement.
Read on for a breakdown of everything we know about "The Voice: Battle of Champions," from which coach has the best odds of winning to how the show's revamped format will actually play out. Once you've taken it all in, drop a comment with your thoughts below. Which returning coach are you already betting on? And how do you feel about all of these changes?
Kelly Clarkson Returning As A Coach
The queen of daytime will be pulling double duty on NBC, juggling her work on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" with her returning stint on "The Voice." Clarkson first became a coach in Season 14 (2018), holding down her chair through Season 21 (2021). Following a brief absence, she returned to coach one more round in Season 23 (2023). Clarkson's "Voice" roots technically go back to Season 2 (2014) when she appeared as a part-time advisor to the contestants on Blake Shelton's team.
So, how might Clarkson fare in the "Battle of Champions"? Pretty well, at least based on her track record. During her time as a "Voice" coach, Kelly nurtured four winners, beginning with Brynn Cartelli right out the gate in Season 14. Additional Team Kelly winners include Chevel Shepherd (Season 15), Jake Hoot (Season 17) and Girl Named Tom (Season 21). That puts her ahead of both Adam Levine and John Legend in terms of previous wins, making her the one to beat in our eyes.
Adam Levine Returning As A Coach
Adam Levine was one of the original coaches on "The Voice," alongside CeeLo Green, Christina Aguilera and Blake Shelton, making this return a true homecoming for the Maroon 5 frontman. Levine (especially his bromance with Shelton) was a fixture of the show from Season 1 (2011) through his departure after Season 16 (2019). But absence makes the heart grow fonder, so fans were extremely fond of his brief return as a full-time coach in Season 27 (2025).
During Levine's combined 17 seasons on "The Voice," three singers on his team have won, beginning with Javier Colon way back in Season 1. His next win came with Tessane Chin (Season 5), followed by Jordan Smith (Season 9).
John Legend Returning As A Coach
At least we know that "Battle of Champions" will be one of the smoothest seasons of "The Voice," largely thanks to the return of John Legend as a full-time coach. After making his "Voice" debut as a part-time advisor for Adam Levine's team in Season 12 (2017), Legend returned to the show as a full-time coach in Season 16 (2019). He remained in his chair through Season 22 (2022), eventually returning as a coach for Season 24 (2023), Season 25 (2024) and Season 27 (2025).
As for how "Battle of Champions" will turn out for Legend, we can't say he's the coach we'd bet on. Across his 10 total seasons on "The Voice," only one member of Team Legend has take home the top prize — Maelyn Jarmon (Season 16). And that was Legend's first season as a coach, so it could have just been beginner's luck. Either way, he's got his work cut out for him against Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson, both of whom have multiple wins under their belts.
CeeLo Green Also Returning In Key Role
Though he's not returning to "The Voice" as a full-time coach, CeeLo Green will play a key role in "Battle of Champions." We'll get into the official rules of the game later, but just know that CeeLo will serve as a major decision maker during the Season 29 Knockouts, which will also feature the return of past contestants. (It's a long story. Like we said, we'll get into it.)
CeeLo was a "Voice" coach during the show's first three seasons (2011–2012), then returned to coach once more in Season 5 (2013). He returned to the show as a part-time advisor for Blake Shelton's team in Season 8 (2015) and Adam Levine's team in Season 15 (2018).
When Will The Voice: Battle Of Champions Air?
"The Voice" Season 29 officially kicks off with a two-hour premiere on Monday, Feb. 23 at 9/8c, following the two-episode series premiere of Tracy Morgan's "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins."
In its first week, "Battle of Champions" will air three two-hour broadcasts on Monday, Feb. 23 (9 pm); Wednesday, Feb. 25 (8 pm); and Thursday, Feb. 26 (8 pm).
Beginning on Monday, March 2, "The Voice" will return to its traditional one-hour format at 9 pm, followed by new episodes of Zachary Quinto's "Brilliant Minds" at 10 pm.
How Does The Voice: Battle Of Champions Actually Work?
Good question! And we wish we didn't have an incredibly confusing answer for you. Alas, "The Voice" is determined to shake things up in every conceivable way with "Battle of Champions," with at least one change being made in each round.
For starters, each coach will begin the season with 10 contestants.
BLINDS | During the Blind Auditions, the coaches will "compete against each other in the 'Triple Turn Competition' (vying for the most three-chair turns) with the winner gaining a special advantage in the next round."
BATTLES | That special advantage is a "Super Steal," which can only be used one time during the Battles. Unlike a regular Steal, it also blocks any other coach from stealing, ensuring victory.
KNOCKOUTS | Here's where things get a little crazy. In the Knockouts, each coach gets to bring back two artists from their teams in previous seasons to compete in an "In-Season All-Star Competition." The returning contestants will compete in one-on-one sing-offs, and the coach with the most wins gets to have a second finalist in the finale. CeeLo Green will determine the winner of each face-off.
SEMIFINALS AND FINALE WEEK | Nine contestants will remain in the semifinals, before being culled down to four for the finale. In another "Voice" first, members of the in-studio audience (which will include superfans as well as previous contestants) will get to vote in real time during the semifinals and finale.