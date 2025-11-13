The Voice Season 29: Who's Returning For 'Battle Of Champions' In 2026? And How Does The New Format Work?

"The Voice" is shaking things up in a big way in Season 29 with a new trio (yes, trio!) of returning coaches, a new twist added to every round, and even a fancy new title.

For starters, it's being called "The Voice: Battle of Champions," as all three of the returning coaches are winners from previous "Voice" seasons. In case you missed the photo above, those three "Voice" juggernauts are Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and John Legend.

Recently announced as part of NBC's 2026 midseason premiere schedule unveiling, "The Voice: Battle of Champions" will premiere on Monday, Feb. 23 at 9/8c.

Highlighting the many changes in store for Season 29, NBC says that "Battle of Champions" will be "infused with fast-paced, competitive elements inspired by both, delivering a fresh twist on the format that raises the stakes for coaches and artists alike." And that's an understatement.

Highlighting the many changes in store for Season 29, NBC says that "Battle of Champions" will be "infused with fast-paced, competitive elements inspired by both, delivering a fresh twist on the format that raises the stakes for coaches and artists alike." And that's an understatement.