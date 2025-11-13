Chicago P.D.'s Officer Imani Goes Rogue In Fall Finale — Plus, Is [Spoiler] Blackmailing Voight?!

The "Chicago P.D." fall finale is giving fans a lot to think about: a nail-biting cliffhanger involving Imani and a big blackmail reveal for Voight?! Let's recap.

Wednesday's episode sees the Intelligence Unit investigating the murder of a man found dead in a neighborhood park. His hands are brutally slashed, reminding Voight of Episode 4's Gary Bell, the emotionally disturbed robber and murderer who mutilated his victim's hands. Since Gary ultimately died by suicide, he couldn't be responsible for this latest crime, but Voight is bothered by Gary's last words: "He made me like this."

Voight wonders if Gary was referring to his father, Raymond, the mysterious businessman with an unsettling strangeness about him. Now, Voight's hunch that there's something sinister going on behind Bell's closed doors only grows.

The unit starts investigating Raymond as a potential suspect, and they discover other possible victims. Voight and Imani track down Raymond's former gardener, who says Raymond cut off several of his fingers after accusing him of stealing a bag of mulch. The gardener adds "there are ghosts" in the Bell house. He says he built a wine cellar in the basement, but no wine ever went in. People sometimes enter Bell's home, and never come out.

Things get even weirder when Julie, Raymond's granddaughter, is admitted to the hospital for supposedly falling out of a tree. Neither Voight nor Imani believe the tree charade, so Imani gives the girl her personal cell phone number in case she needs help in the future. (Julie also references a ghost in the basement — is there an actual paranormal element at play here?!)

Later, Imani receives a late-night phone call from the girl, and she hears only heavy breathing on the other side. Worried for Julie's wellbeing, Imani goes to the Bell mansion, breaks in, and searches for Raymond's granddaughter in the dark. Before she finds her, she notices signs of a possible struggle, and hears a crash elsewhere in the home. The episode ends before any real answers about Julie, Raymond or Imani's fate are revealed.