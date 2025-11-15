Nathan Fillion Reveals His 10-Year Plan For The Rookie (And It's Perfect For Fans)

"The Rookie" fans are patiently waiting for Season 8 to arrive on Tuesday, Jan. 6 (10/9c). However, Nathan Fillion — who plays Officer John Nolan on ABC's hit procedural drama — is thinking about a date much farther down the line: In a recent interview with People, the "Castle" alum said that he hopes to be part of "The Rookie" family for the foreseeable future.

"In 10 years, I would like to be just wrapping up 'The Rookie,' maybe handing it off to someone else," Fillion told the outlet. "And then spend a soft retirement visiting 'The Rookie' and dabbling in the four-to-seven 'Rookie' spin-off series that are still going and very, very popular. In the meantime, when I'm not working on those, I would like to be in my beach house."

Notice that Fillion didn't mention the possibility of "The Rookie" and "9-1-1" having a crossover event (which will probably never happen), but fans will still be happy to know that he wants to contribute toward the franchise's continued expansion. Even though "The Rookie: Feds" was canceled after one season, hope isn't lost yet for more offshoots to materialize: At the time of this writing, another "Rookie" spin-off is in development.