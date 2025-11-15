Andy Samberg Only Accepted His Brooklyn Nine-Nine Role For One Simple Reason

Anyone who's familiar with TV star and musical comedian Andy Samberg knows that, not all that long after he left "Saturday Night Live," he ended up starring on the police-centered workplace comedy "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." So how did this come to pass, and why did Samberg commit to another intense regular gig just one year after leaving something as famously grueling as "SNL"?

During a Television Association Critics' panel in 2013 (via TheWrap), Samberg admitted that he wasn't in the market for a TV gig, but something convinced him: the fact that "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" was co-created by Michael Schur, who had previously created "Parks and Recreation." Samberg, who worked on "SNL" with "Parks and Rec" star Amy Poehler and also guest-starred on the series once, couldn't resist the opportunity to work so closely with Schur.

"I was not looking to do a TV series at all, but I was a huge fan of 'Parks,' and I'd seen what these guys had done with Amy," Samberg told the gathered critics. "They came to me and said, 'How would you feel about doing a series? This is the idea.' And I was like, 'Give me a couple of days to think about it,' but I already knew I was going to say yes, because it was too good to pass up." Samberg ended up playing the show's lead, Brooklyn-based detective Jake Peralta ... until something very surprising happened.