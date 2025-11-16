Quotes Of The Week: All's Fair, Ghosts, Bob's Burgers, Squid Game: The Challenge And More

Thanksgiving is still a few weeks away, but we're already feasting over here. What's the on the menu, you ask? Why, only the best bits of TV dialogue in our Quotes of the Week round-up, of course.

This week, we're serving up an eclectic mix of moments, including uninformed support for a disgraced celebrity on "Ghosts," a perfectly deadpan delivery on "Grey's Anatomy" and an expectedly savage one-liner from "All's Fair."

Reality shows also gave us plenty of memorable quotes this week, including an awkward exchange between exes on "The Amazing Race," the introduction of a "hot Grim Reaper" on "Survivor" and one of the most piercing guilt trips we've heard in a minute on Netflix's "Squid Game: The Challenge."

And let's not forget our animated favorites, with both "Bob's Burgers" and "The Simpsons" making our list this week.

Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your favorites. (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther and Dave Nemetz)