12 TV Show Storylines That Were A Complete Waste Of Time

It's only natural for Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) to want to learn more about the experiments that gave her incredible powers that are essential in the fight against the Upside-Down. During Season 2, it seems like she's about to make a major break in the case, as she psychically contacts her biological mother, Terry (Aimee Mullins), who informs her there were others like her. This leads to the "Stranger Things" episode "The Lost Sister," which is widely considered by fans to be one of the Netflix series' weakest installments.

Eleven meets a whole gang of gifted individuals, led by Kali (Linnea Berthelsen), who want to help El hone her powers, almost making her kill a man in the process. While it appeared at first that audiences might learn more about El's past, that isn't really what happens. It's more about introducing darker versions of Eleven to show her the path she could go down while giving her a fairly cringey punk-inspired makeover.

It almost feels as though the writers were testing the waters for a potential "Stranger Things" spinoff focusing on some X-Men-esque outcasts with incredible powers of their own. The storyline feels too much like a big tease, as we're left with more questions than answers, especially considering that Kali and her friends aren't seen again. Why not recruit them to help with Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower)? It seems the writers were aware of the backlash and decided to pretend like they never existed.