The Voice Knockouts: Niall Horan Loses His Favorite Contestant (Again!) In Part 4 — See Who Made It Through
"The Voice" Season 28 Knockouts continued on Monday with Part 4, sending three more contestants through to the Playoffs — and nominating one more Rose Parade performer via Reba McEntire's coveted Mic Drop.
Part 4 brought back an eclectic group of performers we've had our eye on all season, including Niall Horan's beloved Carolina Rodriguez, who was stolen by Snoop Dogg in the Battles (much to Horan's delight), and Teo Ramdel, who first captured our attention with his beautiful performance of "Historia De Un Amor" in the Blind Auditions.
The episode also featured some of the countriest voices in the game, including Aaron Nichols, one of the many jewels on McEntire's crown this season. (Hey, she isn't called the Queen of Country for nothing.)
Read on for a full breakdown of Monday's results, including which three singers were eliminated, which three are moving on — and which one received the show's third-ever Mic Drop. Once you've revisited the night, vote for your favorite performance in the poll below, then drop a comment with your personal picks for Season 28.
Team Reba: Aaron Nichols (Hurricane) vs. Cori Kennedy (You And I)
The grit! The growl! Johnny Country was fully in element with this Luke Combs jam, confidently performing like it was his own song. And things only got more explosive after that sick guitar solo, with Nichols showing the full power of his voice.
Another country artist through and through, Cori tackled this Lady Gaga country ballad with enough attitude to make Mother Monster proud. The song fit her voice perfectly, offering moments for her to showcase her emotional tone while also allowing her to let loose and give in to the song's intense vibe.
WINNER: Aaron Nichols (A)
ELIMINATED: Cori Kennedy (A-)
"Aaron could go the whole way in this competition," Niall Horan acknowledged, making it no surprise that McEntire would choose him as her Mic Drop nomination.
Team Snoop: Mindy Miller (In Color) vs. Carolina Rodriguez (Lovesong)
Miller took the storytelling route with a laid-back Jamey Johnson ditty, and the coaches hung on her every word. More importantly, they hung on her every note, especially in the moments she chose to really show what she's made of, taking advantage of the song's every emotional turn.
Next up, Horan's beloved former team member opted for a more sensual direction with a Cure throwback, resulting in a performance that felt both intimate and explosive. Soft and slinky, then suddenly big and boisterous, this was a solid sampling of the many different sides of Rodriguez as a performer. Did she go for a couple of notes that weren't quite there? Sure, but it was solid overall.
WINNER: Mindy Miller (A-)
ELIMINATED: Carolina Rodriguez (B+)
Team Bublé: Teo Ramdel (It's My Life) vs. Jazz McKenzie (Cruisin)
Oh, you want showmanship? Look no further than Ramdel's dramatic take on one of Bon Jovi's biggest hits. There was an undeniable element of theatricality to this performance, from Ramdel's rockstar look (the trifecta of heavy eye makeup, black fingernails and spiky jewelry) to his choreography, which was heavy on fist bumping. The notes were all there, but it was clear that the coaches weren't sure what to make of the overall presentation.
And now for something completely different: McKenzie followed that up with a laid-back, crowd-pleasing rendition of a Smokey Robinson classic. Nary a nerve was detected as McKenzie sang her heart out, whether it was in the song's groovier moments or the standout bits where her voice was given license to soar. And that effortless rasp? Come on, now.
WINNER: Jazz McKenzie (A)
ELIMINATED: Teo Ramdel (A-)