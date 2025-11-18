The Voice Knockouts: Niall Horan Loses His Favorite Contestant (Again!) In Part 4 — See Who Made It Through

"The Voice" Season 28 Knockouts continued on Monday with Part 4, sending three more contestants through to the Playoffs — and nominating one more Rose Parade performer via Reba McEntire's coveted Mic Drop.

Part 4 brought back an eclectic group of performers we've had our eye on all season, including Niall Horan's beloved Carolina Rodriguez, who was stolen by Snoop Dogg in the Battles (much to Horan's delight), and Teo Ramdel, who first captured our attention with his beautiful performance of "Historia De Un Amor" in the Blind Auditions.

The episode also featured some of the countriest voices in the game, including Aaron Nichols, one of the many jewels on McEntire's crown this season. (Hey, she isn't called the Queen of Country for nothing.)

Read on for a full breakdown of Monday's results, including which three singers were eliminated, which three are moving on — and which one received the show's third-ever Mic Drop. Once you've revisited the night, vote for your favorite performance in the poll below, then drop a comment with your personal picks for Season 28.