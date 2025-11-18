Why Malcolm In The Middle Star Jane Kaczmarek Doubted The Sitcom Would Get Greenlit

"Malcolm in the Middle" may be one of the greatest shows to ever air on Fox, but there was a point in time where Jane Kaczmarek — who plays Lois, the eponymous character's mom and wife of Bryan Cranston's Hal — believed that it wouldn't get made.

Reflecting on the experience in a 2020 interview with The Independent, Kaczmarek said the show's pilot script "was so funny and so good, I was sure it'd never get made. It was like something I'd never read before and I just couldn't imagine anything of this caliber going ahead... It was a different time. I didn't even want to audition for it. Finally my agent brought me to the casting director who was so set in knowing this was the part for me, and it was like falling off a log. I don't think I ever did anything as Lois that I couldn't see doing in real life."

The upcoming "Malcolm in the Middle" revival on Disney+ — Kaczmarek is part of the cast, alongside fellow returnees Bryan Cranston, Frankie Muniz, Christopher Masterson, and Justin Berfield — is banking on the idea that that viewers are nostalgic for the 2000s hit.